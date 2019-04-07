Kourtney Kardashian Boyfriends List 2019: Who Has She Dated?

Kourtney Kardashian dated the father of her three children, Scott Disick, off and on, from 2006 – 2015. Together, the two reality stars had three children – Mason Dash Disick, Reign Aston Disick and Penelope Scotland Disick.

When it comes to other people who Kardashian has been romantically linked to over the years, Whos Dated Who reported that she was linked to Luka Sabbat, Justin Bieber, Joe Francis, and Taj Jackson, but some of these have proven to be just rumors. Kardashian was also rumored to have dated Diddy’s son Quincy Brown.

From 2017 – 2018, Kardashian dated young model Younes Bendjima. And, when the couple broke up, cheating rumors started circulating. Shortly after the split, Bendjima was seen hugging model Jordan Ozuna, who was previously linked to stars including Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. That’s what caused fans to wonder about a possible overlap with Ozuna in Bendjima’s relationship to Kardashian. But, Ozuna and Bendjima squashed the rumors … until the Kardashian sisters blew up his spot.

Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,'” according to Hollywood Life, while Khloe Kardashian also put Bendjima on blast, seemingly mocking his denial of the cheating by writing, “Alexa, play ‘heard it all before,’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

Kardashian started dating Bendjima around the same time Disick started courting Sofia Richie, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie. Though Bendjima and Kardashian are no longer together, Disick is still with Richie. Prior to his dating Richie, Disick fell into a pattern of being photographed out with different women, including his ex Chloe Bartoli and actress Bella Thorne, in addition to several young models.

When it comes to any other reported longterm relationship, Kardashian is said to have dated Taryll Jackson from 2001 – 2004. According to Superbhub, Kardashian and Jackson were friends for years before dating and, apparently, Kardashian’s sister, Kim, dated Taryll’s brother, TJ Jackson. Jackson is actually the son of Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother.

Jackson went on to marry Breana Cabral in 2006, just two years after breaking up with Kardashian, and, today, he has two children.

Prior to Disick dating Sofia Richie, there were often rumors that he and Kardashian were getting back together or had started dating again. This was because the former couple tried to manage co-parenting and Disick is very close with Kardashian’s family. So, they still spent time together and Disick was still a part of the family’s hit series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Just before Disick started dating Richie, there were rumors he and Kardashian had rekindled their relationship. But, a source cleared up the rumors to ET Online, stating that the two were nowhere near reconciliation. The source stated, “Kourtney and Scott are not back together or even at the point of trying to make things work. Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her No. 1 interest right now. She’s not interested in being in a relationship with anyone. [Kourtney and Scott] have a wonderful relationship and are doing an amazing job at being good friends for their kids. There is nothing more to it than that right now.”