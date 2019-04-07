Is Kris Jenner Still Dating Corey Gamble?

It’s incredibly difficult to keep up with the love lives, marriages and break-ups of the Jenner/Kardashian family members, but even more so when it comes to their matriarch, Kris Jenner. The momager to Kylie, Kendall, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Rob, has been dating Corey Gamble since 2014, but largely keeps their relationship details private, a true anomaly when it comes to America’s most famous family.

While Kris, 63, and Corey, 38, are not the kind of couple to continuously post photos of one another, they are still very much together. On March 24, Kris posted a birthday to tribute to best friend, designer Tommy Hilfiger, and Corey is included in almost every photo. Hilfiger and his wife, Dee, are regular vacation buddies with Kris and her boyfriend.

The foursome has sailed together in the South of France, have taken group skiing trips, and for Kris’s 63rd birthday, they all boarded Hilfiger’s private jet, which was decorated with balloons that fittingly spelled out “KRIS” and “BOSS.”

On April 5, Corey, Kris, Tommy and Dee were seen at dinner together in Los Angeles.

Kris, who was once married the late Robert Kardashian, and later divorced former husband Caitlyn Jenner in March 2015 after 24 years of marriage, mostly keeps her posts on social media to pictures celebrating her children’s accomplishments and adorable snaps of her multiple grandchildren. But every now and then, she’ll share a picture of her and Corey. Most recently, she posted a photo of them attending John Legend’s James Bond themed 40th birthday party in January.

While two took a brief break in 2017, Kris and Corey quickly bounced back, and in July 2018, the couple was spotted vacationing in the French Riviera, staying at the famous Hotel du Cap Eden Roc. In November 2018, they attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York together to support her daughter Kendall, who was walking the runway.

While Kris runs the family’s multiple businesses and stars on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is now in its 16th season, Corey is successful in his own right. He works with famous music manager Scooter Braun, and helps manage client Justin Bieber. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated worth is $2.5 million.

