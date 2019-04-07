LANCO Members: Who Are the Guys in the Country Music Band?

Up-and-coming country music group LANCO was honored at the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards as the recipients of the “Best New Group/Duo” award. The group, short for “Lancaster and Company,” is made up of 5 male musicians who started the band together in Nashville.

According to the Rolling Stone, LANCO is the first country band in history to have a song go platinum before their debut album’s release (they achieved this with their hit single “Greatest Love Story.” Their first album, Hallelujah Nights, was released January 2018.

Here’s what you need to know about the band members of LANCO:

Brandon Lancaster

Brandon is the frontman of the band and its namesake. He married his high school sweetheart Tiffany Trotter in 2017 and his bandmates were in the wedding party as his groomsmen. While each member writes music for the band, Lancaster told CMT.com “I’ve kind of always been the primary songwriter because when the band started, I had a ton of songs, but I didn’t want to be a solo artist. I wanted to put a band together because I do believe that music is more than just the songs. When you listen to Alabama, there’s something that makes it Alabama. When you listen to the Rolling Stones, there’s something that makes it the Rolling Stones.”

Chandler Baldwin

Chandler is LANCO’s bassist. According to Kala Brand Music, he is originally from Snellville, Georgia, but moved to Tennessee to attend Middle Tennessee State University in 2010. He was in Nashville in 2012, where he met his bandmates and helped create LANCO.

Jared Hampton

Jared plays a number of instruments in the band, including guitar and keyboard. Shortly after Brandon proposed to Tiffany, Jared and his longterm girlfriend Autumn got engaged. When not sharing photos and videos of the band and their music on Instagram, Jared uses the social media platform to offer fans a peek into his marriage to Autumn and the life they lead together.

Tripp Howell

Tripp plays the drums for LANCO. According to Country Living, Tripp worked at a carpet warehouse when the band first started playing together, and they snuck into the warehouse at night to use it as their practice space. Brandon told Country Living that he and Tripp were friends first, because they both moved to Nashville at around the same time and didn’t know many people.

Eric Steedly

Eric is LANCO’s lead guitarist, and went to school with Chandler and Jared before the band was formed. Eric is the only bandmate who is not currently married.