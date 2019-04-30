Lauren Braxton aka Lolo, Toni Braxton’s Niece, Dead at 24

Lauren Braxton, daughter to Michael Conrad Braxton and niece to Toni Braxton, has died of a heart condition in Maryland at the age of 24, a little over a week before her 25th birthday.

Lauren’s father confirmed her tragic passing to TMZ on April 29. The TMZ report says that paramedics were called to Lauren’s home in the afternoon of April 29. Sadly, Lauren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Braxton is the only son in the Braxton family. He has appeared with his sisters in the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values.” Michael Conrad Braxton is a singer in his own right and has appeared on episodes of “Braxton Family Values” on The WE.

On her LinkedIn page, Lauren described herself as “very outgoing and energetic” as well as “reliable and responsible person.” At the time of her death, Lauren had been working for DPI Specialty Foods Mid Atlantic as an order selector. Between 2014 and 2016, Lauren worked as a personal assistant at her aunt, Traci’s, Soul World Entertainment. Lauren was a graduate of Northeast Senior High School in Pasadena, Maryland.

Lauren’s final Instagram post came on April 24 when she posted a photo of a baby saying in the caption, “Happy 1st Birthday to my Lor Stink!! I love you so much 💙” On April 2, Lauren posted an Instagram post of her and her mother saying, “Happy Birthday Ma!! I love you so much. Enjoy your day! Please don’t let NO ONE ruin your day. You deserve nothing but positivity, happiness & joy. Thank you for bein you 🥰 @therealtracibraxton #MyBFF #QueenDutchess #YallKnew.”

In November 2018, Lauren paid tribute to her father in an Instagram post in which she called him her “whole world” and the “best man in the world.” On her Instagram bio, Lauren pays tribute to three people who have died and adds “#BaltimoreBoomin.”

