Lauren London Ex-Boyfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lauren London was the girlfriend of rapper Nipsey Hussle. On Sunday, March 31, Hussle was shot and killed outside of The Marathon Clothing, a shop that he co-owned with his brother, Blacc Sam.

Two days after Hussle’s death, London posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram and shared some photos from their life together.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words,” the caption on the post reads.

London dated a few men before Hussle, including Lil Wayne, and she’s been linked to Trey Songz.

1. She Has a Son With Nipsey Hussle

London started dating Hussle in 2013. If you’re wondering how the two met, they have a pretty interesting story. London followed Hussle on Instagram after purchasing his mixtape. He saw the follow and sent her a direct message. The two got to talking and the rest was pretty much history.

London and Hussle welcomed their son Kross in 2016, three years after their social media exchange. They briefly broke up in 2017 but were able to rekindle their romance a short time later.

Over the past two years, things seemed to be going great for the couple and rumors that they were engaged had surfaced more than once. The most recent time was a couple of months ago when London and Hussle did a photoshoot in which they were both dressed in white. TMZ was able to get to the bottom of the shoot — which was actually for a spread in GQ Magazine — but some told the outlet that London and Hussle were indeed engaged.

You can watch Hussle answer “30 questions” from London in the clip below.

2. She Was Engaged to Lil Wayne & They Have a Son Together

London started dating rapper Lil Wayne in 1998. The two have known each other for several years and, at one point, they were engaged.

“I met Dwayne when I was 15 years old. I’ve known him a very long time, and we were in a relationship that didn’t make it. We tried more than once to revive it, and we were engaged briefly years ago, but we eventually parted ways. People see the ‘Lil’ Wayne’ persona and think they know who he really is. My son’s father is an intelligent, loving, and lovable person who will always be a dear friend. That is all,” London previously told Kathleen Cross in an interview that has since been deleted.

London and Wayne split in 2009 and she gave birth to their son, Kameron, a few months later. In an interview with Wendy Williams a few years ago, London talked about her relationship with Wayne and said that they were “great friends.” The two have co-parented Kameron with ease and seem to have a lot of respect for one another.

In the clip below, London talks about her relationship with Wayne with radio and television personality Sway.

3. She Has Been Linked to Trey Songz But Has Denied Having a Romantic Relationship With Him

According to the popular celebrity relationship database Who’s Dated Who, London dated Trey Songz for four years, starting in 2009. However, London has previously denied being in any kind of romantic relationship with Songz.

“We are not together. We just took a picture together. I know him and he’s a great guy, so I laugh at that,” she told Quddus several years ago. Interestingly, Songz has a different side to the story.

“Lauren London is a very important person to me, I love her to death. Is she my woman? No. We are great friends and we HAVE been lovers before,” he told The YBF in 2012.

According to Hello Beautiful, Songz admitted that he had fallen love with London during an interview in 2014.

Who’s Dated Who claims the two went their separate ways “officially” in 2013 — four years after they were first linked.

4. She Dated Neef Buck in 2002

Who’s Dated Who also reports that London dated Neef Buck a.k.a. Young Neef, a rapper from Philadelphia. Very little information is known about this relationship, but the two were linked from 2002 until 2005.

Neef Buck is one half of the duo Young Gunz (the other half being Young Chris). He’s pretty quiet these days, with about 147,000 followers on Instagram. He hasn’t released an album in several years but has been promoting his single, “Forever Do Me Pt. 9” on social media. He also created a clothing line by the same name.

5. She Was Accused of Having an Affair With Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat was caught in a bit of a mess when rumors started circulating about him and London.

The rumor started when it was reported that former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal told a Newsweek reporter that Wade was cheating on his then-girlfriend Gabrielle Union. The report indicated that Wade was seeing London on the side. He was quick to debunk the story, however.

“Really Really.. this brings a new meaning 2 don’t believe what you read.. @MsLaurenLondon and I are like brother and sisters.. PERIOD.. #Rumorkilled,” Wade tweeted at the time, according to Hot 96.3.

Wade went on to marry Union and the two welcomed their “miracle baby” Kaavia James Union Wade in November via surrogate.

