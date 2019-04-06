Photo of Lauren London’s Kids Causes Reginae Carter Serious Heat on Instagram

Lauren London’s kids, Kross Asghedom and Kameron Carter, appeared in a photo posted by London’s ex-boyfriend’s daughter and the internet isn’t happy about it.

A few days after the death of London’s boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, Reginae Carter (Lil Wayne’s daughter) posted a message to London’s two sons — who rarely appear on social media — on Instagram. It didn’t take long for backlash to ensue as some social media users thought it was inappropriate for Reginae to share the photo, given how private London is when it comes to her children.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reginae Shared the Photo on Her Instagram Story

Reginae posted the photo of Kross and Kam on her Instagram story. After 24 hours, the photo was no longer visible to the public. However, several outlets took screenshots of the photo and it’s still circulating (you can see it above).

“I love you Kross and Kam. Be strong for your mommy and brother Kam Bam,” Reginae wrote across a photo of the two boys.

As for how Reginae has that photo, Kameron Carter, London’s oldest son, shares the same father as her. As previously reported by Heavy, London and Lil Wayne welcomed Kamerson in 2009. Although Reginae and London are not related, they do share a bond.

Social Media Users Have Slammed Reginae for Sharing the Photo

It didn’t take long for the social media world to slam Reginae for sharing the rare photo, defending London’s decision to keep her kids out of the public eye.

London rarely posted photos of either of her kids on social media. Both Lil Wayne and Nipsey Hussle were in agreement that their respective kids would stay out of the public eye. In fact, London and Wayne’s son Kameron was only seen in public for the first time in 2016 — he was about 7 years old at the time.

Although London shared photos of her kids in her tribute post to Hussle, some social media users felt that it simply wasn’t Reginae’s place to share a photo and that her act violated London’s privacy.

“Why she posting the kids when their mother don’t (sic) do that. Some people just want attention for themselves,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Lauren rarely post her children, very rarely. Be respectful. She don’t (sic) have to post them to get her point across,” added another.

“She need (sic) to not post them she knows Lauren was private bout (sic) her kids, brother or not,” echoed a third.

