Lauren London Gets Instagram Apology From Kodak Black Following Insensitive Comments

Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London has been grieving the loss of her best friend for the past week. The actress has received a lot of love and support from family, friends, and fans, however, not everyone on the internet is keeping things positive.

Over the weekend, rapper Kodak Black posted some insensitive comments about Lauren London and some feel that he crossed a line.

In addition to the Lauren London controversy, Black is facing a charge of rape stemming from 2016, according to The Grio.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kodak Black Said He’d Wait a Year Before Making a Move on London

On Saturday, April 6, Kodak Black posted an Instagram Live in which he addressed Nipsey Hussle’s death by hitting on Lauren London. Someone recorded Black as he talked to a group of friends, mentioning London by name and referring to her as “that baby.”

“Lauren London, that baby, though. She about to be out here single. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and (expletive) for (Hussle). I ain’t trying to shoot (my shot) at her … I’m saying, listen. She can do two, three years. I’ll try to be like the friend if you need to holler or a shoulder to lean on. She can call my line,” he said.

The Instagram Live video has since expired. You can watch it in the video below. Please be advised that some of the language used may be considered NSFW.

Backlash Ensued & Kodak Black Issued an Apology, Though He Doesn’t Feel as Though He Disrespected London

💔 Heart Break Kodak 💔 Heart Break Kid 💔

Fans came down pretty hard on Kodak Black and have been posting comments on his Instagram all weekend.

“I was [expletive] hard with @kodakblack but sh*t’s getting hard after the Nip poor comments… lm out,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You so [expletive] slow! Disgusting! If a woman does mess with you it’s simply because of your money… there is not one attractive thing associated with you… your money is even disgusting,” wrote another.

The comments have been coming in non-stop, most slamming Kodak for being “insensitive” and “disrespectful.”

Following some nasty comments, Kodak Black posted a video apology on Instagram.

“This is going to be my last time talking about this. If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I’m sorry, even though I didn’t,” Black said. “And rest in peace to dude. Y’all already know what I said. I said dude encouraged me to do (expletive) for the community. But, anyhow, my bad to them two. But, like, for all you other people like trying to fake act like y’all little boying me on the internet or checking me on the internet, if that’s how y’all feel, that’s how y’all wanna feel,” he continued.

You can watch Black’s apology in the video below.

At Least 1 Radio Station Has Decided to Ban Kodak Black’s Music Following His Comments

I won’t disrespect my timeline posting a pic of Kodak Black. However, I will say this, I’m not here for the blatant disrespect and fake ass apologies. To disrespect the King Nipsey and The Queen Lauren, is where I draw the line. Hip Hop has been very disrespectful lately. Not only is this disrespectful to Hip Hop, but this is disrespectful to a beautiful human being, spirit and a legacy. Sometimes I feel a certain way, but I don’t publicly speak out. I just don’t fuck with the person, place or thing. This one, I can’t just keep it on a personal chill. I’ve been a child of Hip Hop for a looooooong time. Hip Hop raised me and I’ve raised Hip Hop. I’m not new to this or fake with this. I’m a soldier!!!! I’m not just Phone Taps and funny interviews. Check my pedigree. I will not stand by and let Kodak Black come between an allegiance I have with dear FRIENDS. Nipsey’s honor can’t be disrespected like this. We must put a shield around @LaurenLondon and his ENTIRE Family. We can’t allow these things to happen. Nipsey wouldn’t. We look the other way and forgive too easily. I’m a black man first and I love all that deserve my love. I’m with unity, however, we must discipline our own as well. This isn’t about radio or dropping records, that’s been done. This is about protecting a LEGACY and holding people accountable. This may not change Kodak Black now, but I pray it changes his or someone’s future. For all those out there that wanna disrespect and play with royalty, I advise you to think “THRICE”. Long live the spirit, knowledge and wisdom of Nipsey Hussle. This has to be the standard FOREVER!!! The Marathon continues 🏁🏁🏁🏁 (I’m blocking the bullshit from now on. Try me)

The backlash following Kodak Black’s comments stretched far and wide. In fact, one radio station has decided to remove Black’s music from their playlists. Justin Credible from Power 106 sent out the following tweet on Saturday.

