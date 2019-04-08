Lauren London Gets Instagram Apology From Kodak Black Following Insensitive Comments

Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London has been grieving the loss of her best friend for the past week. The actress has received a lot of love and support from family, friends, and fans, however, not everyone on the internet is keeping things positive.

Over the weekend, rapper Kodak Black posted some insensitive comments about Lauren London and some feel that he crossed a line.

In addition to the Lauren London controversy, Black is facing a charge of rape stemming from 2016, according to The Grio.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kodak Black Said He’d Wait a Year Before Making a Move on London

On Saturday, April 6, Kodak Black posted an Instagram Live in which he addressed Nipsey Hussle’s death by hitting on Lauren London. Someone recorded Black as he talked to a group of friends, mentioning London by name and referring to her as “that baby.”

“Lauren London, that baby, though. She about to be out here single. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and (expletive) for (Hussle). I ain’t trying to shoot (my shot) at her … I’m saying, listen. She can do two, three years. I’ll try to be like the friend if you need to holler or a shoulder to lean on. She can call my line,” he said.

The Instagram Live video has since expired. You can watch it in the video below. Please be advised that some of the language used may be considered NSFW.

Backlash Ensued & Kodak Black Issued an Apology, Though He Doesn’t Feel as Though He Disrespected London

Fans came down pretty hard on Kodak Black and have been posting comments on his Instagram all weekend.

“I was [expletive] hard with @kodakblack but sh*t’s getting hard after the Nip poor comments… lm out,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You so [expletive] slow! Disgusting! If a woman does mess with you it’s simply because of your money… there is not one attractive thing associated with you… your money is even disgusting,” wrote another.

The comments have been coming in non-stop, most slamming Kodak for being “insensitive” and “disrespectful.”

Following some nasty comments, Kodak Black posted a video apology on Instagram.

“This is going to be my last time talking about this. If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I’m sorry, even though I didn’t,” Black said. “And rest in peace to dude. Y’all already know what I said. I said dude encouraged me to do (expletive) for the community. But, anyhow, my bad to them two. But, like, for all you other people like trying to fake act like y’all little boying me on the internet or checking me on the internet, if that’s how y’all feel, that’s how y’all wanna feel,” he continued.

You can watch Black’s apology in the video below.

At Least 1 Radio Station Has Decided to Ban Kodak Black’s Music Following His Comments

The backlash following Kodak Black’s comments stretched far and wide. In fact, one radio station has decided to remove Black’s music from their playlists. Justin Credible from Power 106 sent out the following tweet on Saturday.

We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip 🏁🏁🏁 — Justin Credible (@J_Credible) April 7, 2019

