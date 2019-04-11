Lauren London Speaks at Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral: WATCH

Lauren London, the partner of popular rapper Nipsey Hussle, gave an emotional and moving speech at Hussle’s funeral. She pledged her love to Nipsey, saying, “We will never be the same” but “he is in all of us.”

“His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light,” said London, who then read from a letter she gave to Hussle: “I want you to know I feel real Joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around I am totally myself with you.”

There were many tear-filled moments at the memorial service, which was open to the public. Earlier, Lauren London’s son with Lil Wayne, a boy named Kameron Carter, explained how he had a dream about Nipsey Hussle describing paradise. He referred to him by his birth name, Ermias.

Here’s more video of Lauren London speaking at the April 11, 2019 memorial service.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle (real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom) were in a relationship at the time that the rapper was shot to death in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store. She is also the mother of Hussle’s son, Kross. Another woman gave birth to the rapper’s daughter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren London Says Nipsey Hussle Was a ‘Divine Light’

Wearing sunglasses and a white suit, Lauren took the podium and told the audience, “never was I prepared for something like this so bear with me, y’all.” She said she had never felt so much pain before and called Hussle’s soul “magestic.”

He was “brilliant… a divine light…completely self-taught… constantly seeking knowledge,” Lauren London said. “My pain is for my 2-year-old who probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him.” She said that Ermias said you don’t get to possess people but experience them. She seemed to find some comfort in that statement but was clearly broken-hearted beyond the description of words.

London read a text she wrote Nipsey Hussle in January 2019.

“Ermias was asleep one morning, and I was watching him. I used to watch him sleep. I wrote him a text when he was sleeping so when he woke up he would read it,” she said.

The text read in part: “I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you, I feel safe when I am around you, protected… I am totally myself when I am around you.. I don’t wear my cool mask anymore. You’ve made me into more of a woman. Been with me when I am sick, through all my fears…inspired me to reach higher. You’ve been my turn up and my church. I wouldn’t want to go through this journey with anyone but you.”

She continued, “When we are at odds, I feel defeated and sad. You’ve been the greatest boyfriend to me. You aren’t perfect… you and I work. We fit, and you’re the coolest guy in the world to me… I love you.. unconditionally. I’m never going to give up on you.”

She told the audience that the grief was the community’s as well as her own. “We will never be the same,” she said. But she reminded people of a line that Hussle used to say: “The game is going to test you, never fold….it’s not on you. It’s in you… He’s in all of us.”

You can watch a livestream from Nipsey Hussle’s funeral here. You can read some of the funeral program here. It also featured Hussle’s partner, Lauren London, and his children. The funeral included a final letter that Lauren London wrote for Nipsey Hussle.

Kameron Carter Says Nipsey Hussle Came to Him in a Dream

Nipsey Hussle’s children Emani and Kross joined Kameron Carter on the stage during Hussle’s memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, April 11, 2019. Hussle’s nephew also joined the group of family members on stage. You can read more about London’s relationship with Lil Wayne here.

“On the night of April 2, I had a dream,” the small boy said.”I was in a paradise and I was playing in the ocean waters when Ermias popped up right behind me. He said, ‘What’s up?’”

Kameron recalled how Nipsey used a nickname for the boy. “I turned around, and I yelled his name and I gave him a hug. Shortly he was gone…. I told my mom about the dream. After I told her, I was thinking about it, and I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise.”

He said that Ermias would say respect, and then asked everyone in the audience to yell respect, which they then did.

The Memorial Service Was Labeled a ‘Celebration of Life’

Nipsey Hussle’s Instagram page contains information about the memorial service. “Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle,” the post reads. The memorial service was filled with moving appearances from family members in particular.

“Thursday, April 11th 2019 – Staples Center. For free tickets & additional info please visit: Staplescenter.com/NipseyHussle.” The photo with the announcement shows the rapper in white with a pair of angel’s wings.

A letter from former President Barack Obama was also read out loud at the memorial service. It read in part, “I’ve never met Nipsey but I’ve heard his music through my daughters. While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood [and see violence and gangs] … Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope.”