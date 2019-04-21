What is Lea Michele’s Husband Zandy Reich’s Job?

Lea Michele married Zandy Reich on March 9. The newlyweds were friends for years before the relationship turned romantic, with Reich eventually proposing in April 2018. While Lea is a well-known singer and actress from her star turning role on Glee, and continuously shifting roles on Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, American Horror Story, Zandy is successful in his own right as the president of the clothing company “AYR,” which stands for All Year Round.

Originally from Philadelphia, Zandy, 36, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School of Business. Talking to Penn Athletics in 2016 he said, “I initially didn’t want to stay so close to home, but I realized that it was nice because I could be as close or as seemingly far as I wanted; that it was up to me.” Zandy, who was economics major and the captain of the school’s lacrosse while in college said, “I love Philly, I knew plenty of people who’d gone to Penn, and it just really proved to be the best mix between athletics and academics.”

While his wife, Lea, is huge with posting photos on Instagram, Zandy stays away from social media. While he appears in her photos, he’s never tagged because he doesn’t have an account, something which must be a huge breath of fresh air for Lea.

While the 32-year-old actress was speaking with People she said, “When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my [husband], with the people that I love — and that’s how I reset, and that’s how I center myself. It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love, because they know you better than anyone. I’m very happy and I think that you can tell. I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”

Before working at AYR, a clothing company for which Lea wears regularly, Zandy worked at the head of business development for the upscale fashion brand, Theory. AYR, pronounced “air” has a brick and mortar location in Venice, California, and Soho, New York City. Their entire collection is available online at their website here.

READ NEXT: What is Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Job?