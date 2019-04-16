Why Leah Messer & Boyfriend Jason Jordan Split Up

Leah Messer recently split with boyfriend Jason Jordan for a second time last month after briefly reconciling their relationship in November, Us Weekly reports. The reality star and her boyfriend initially called it quits in October last year, but then decided to give it another try a month later.

It was rumored that the couple might have split after Messer made some cryptic Instagram posts — including an announcement that she was doing some “house cleaning” that would involve deleting a lot of pictures.

She also shared a Maya Angelou quote that read “When someone shows you who they are believe them. Facts.” Then one day later, she wrote: “everyone comes into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve journeyed with and continue to learn and grow.”

The news comes a month after fans speculated that Teen Mom 2 star and Jordan had actually tied the knot. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that they split up “because he had become even more controlling of Leah and she realized it for herself.” The source continued: “He was very jealous and was basically trying to run her life.”

The Ashley’s says that Messer’s life coach and manager Lindsay Rielly hadn’t been a fan of Jordan for quite some time, and it was actually Rielly’s input that reportedly caused the two to split back in October.

According to The Ashley’s source, Rielly “basically told her that Jason was no good and that she needed to dump him, so Leah did.” The source says Rielly accused Jordan of being too overbearing and controlling.

After news of the breakup broke, Messer shared an inspirational quote on social media, saying how she was “thankful for this beautiful journey that we call life.”

Everyone comes into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve journeyed with and continue to learn and grow. When we can live in the present with appreciation there’s no room for judgement. Some things are just not meant to be and that’s ok.

According to Ashley’s, Jordan isn’t happy about the breakup and “has been actively trying to get Leah back since then,” although it doesn’t look like Messer is interested in working things out for the time being. It appears she has taken down most of the pictures of the two of them together and is moving on with her life.

While Leah and Jason had a 14-year age difference, they reportedly had a lot in common, so many fans were curious why they broke up. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

