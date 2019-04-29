Leah Messer Ex-Boyfriend Jason Jordan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Leah Messer recently split with boyfriend Jason Jordan for a second time last month after briefly reconciling their relationship in November, Us Weekly reports. The reality star and her boyfriend initially called it quits in October last year, but then decided to give it another try a month later.

The couple had a 14-year age gap, but seemed to be pretty smitten with each other in the months leading up to the breakup. During filming, Messer admitted the two were starting to get serious and even discussed having children together, which makes made news of their split all-the-more confusing to fans.

Here’s what you need to know about Jordan:

1. Messer Shared Cryptic Messages on Social Media Leading Up to The Breakup

It was rumored that the couple might have split after Messer made some cryptic Instagram posts — including an announcement that she was doing some “house cleaning” that would involve deleting a lot of pictures.

She also shared a Maya Angelou quote that read “When someone shows you who they are believe them. Facts.” Then one day later, she wrote: “everyone comes into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve journeyed with and continue to learn and grow.”

After news of the breakup broke, Messer shared an inspirational quote on social media, saying how she was “thankful for this beautiful journey that we call life.”

Everyone comes into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve journeyed with and continue to learn and grow. When we can live in the present with appreciation there’s no room for judgement. Some things are just not meant to be and that’s ok.

2. Sources Close to Messer Claim Jordan Was Overbearing & Very Jealous

The news comes a month after fans speculated that Teen Mom 2 star and Jordan had actually tied the knot. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that they split up “because he had become even more controlling of Leah and she realized it for herself.” The source continued: “He was very jealous and was basically trying to run her life.”

The Ashley’s says that Messer’s life coach and manager Lindsay Rielly hadn’t been a fan of Jordan for quite some time, and it was actually Rielly’s input that reportedly caused the two to split back in October.

According to The Ashley’s source, Rielly “basically told her that Jason was no good and that she needed to dump him, so Leah did.” The source says Rielly accused Jordan of being too overbearing and controlling.

3. Messer Claims Her Relationship With Jordan Was “Toxic”

Messer recently opened up about the breakup to Us Weekly, calling the relationship “toxic,” and saying that they are “definitely done.”

“Last time, he was going through a little bit of things, like, with his custody stuff. I was, like, ‘He is going through a lot, let’s give it another chance.'” The couple first split in October of 2018 and got back together a month later. But ultimately, she said, “It was just a toxic relationship. It wasn’t great.”

4. They Initially Bonded Over Being Parents & Were Both Very Family-Oriented

Messer previously told Us Weekly that the two bonded over both having children – he has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship; she shares 9-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah with first husband Corey Simms and Adalynn, 6, with second husband Jeremy Calvert.

While Leah and Jason had a 14-year age difference, they reportedly had a lot in common, so many fans were curious why they broke up. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

5. Jordan Has Reportedly Been Trying to Get Back Together With Messer, But She Isn’t Interested

According to Ashley’s, Jordan isn’t happy about the breakup and “has been actively trying to get Leah back since then,” although it doesn’t look like Messer is interested in working things out for the time being. It appears she has taken down most of the pictures of the two of them together and is moving on with her life.

Messer admits that Jordan and the reality star “don’t talk” much following the split, and she told Us Weekly that dating isn’t an easy task: “You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it. Being on TV makes it difficult dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

Catch new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9/8c, only on MTV.

READ NEXT: Will 90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Be Deported Following Divorce?

