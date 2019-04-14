Lena Headey Children: Does the ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Have Kids?

Lena Headey has two children; a 7-year-old son named Wylie and a 3-year-old daughter named Teddy. Headey moved from California to England after wrapping Season 6 of Game of Thrones.

Headey is determined to keep her personal life private and rarely shares information about her husband or her kids with the media. When it comes to sharing details of her life on social media, Headey is also very private. She doesn’t share photos of her family but she does share sweet tidbits about her kids, though her posts are fairly rare.

“I’m beyond proud of my brilliant children. I cannot wait to glue myself to the pair of you and not let go,” she captioned an Instagram pic posted earlier this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wylie Loughran Was Born in 2010

A few years after Headey married her first husband, Peter Paul Loughran, the two welcomed their only child, a son they named Wylie. Now 7-years-old, Wylie lives in England with Headey and her husband, Dan Cadan. It’s unclear what kind of relationship the child has with his biological father.

Headey and Loughran went through a bitter divorce, followed by a nasty custody battle. Things were really trying for the former couple.

“It’s tough,” Headey said of her divorce in 2015, according to Us Weekly. “There’s a lot of hurt and sadness and disappointment. Grief. Massive grief. It’s a mourning process, and yet nobody’s died,” she added.

Beyond the normal feelings of despair following a divorce, custody of Wylie became a source of stress and anxiety. According to TMZ, the former couple agreed to a custody deal that promised Loughran see his son 10 days per month. However, in late 2016, there was a bit of a bump in the road.

“[Headey was] ordered by a custody judge to return to the US with her son after she enrolled him a school in her native England without her ex-husband’s permission,” TMZ reported at the time.

Shortly after, however, Headey moved to London from Los Angeles for good.

“My life’s been mad for the last year,” Headey told the New York Times back in 2017. “I would’ve stayed in L.A. and played the game, but I want my kids to have a bit of grounding.”

Headey hasn’t shared any photos of Wylie on social media in years. She has, however, tweeted about him, saying that he is super funny. Check out her tweet from 2014 below.

The funniest coolest smartest person I know? My son — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) January 9, 2014

Teddy Cadan Was Born in 2015

Headey got pregnant with her second child in 2015. Although she didn’t hide her pregnancy, she did not reveal who fathered her second baby until 2017.

“I like to keep my personal life private,” she told More, according to Us Weekly, before giving birth. In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Headey revealed that she had found love again and shared the news that her daughter’s dad is her now-husband, Dan Cadan.

Headey announced the birth of her little girl on Twitter — without giving any specific details.

Hello peeps . All good. Just fallen in unconditional heartbreaking divine love for the second time. — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) July 10, 2015

She also wrote a blog post about her little girl.

“My daughter will have freedom of choice. She will be free to dance, to sing, to be educated in the fields that spark her passion, to marry if she wants, to marry WHO she wants, to remain single, or to fall in love with another woman. She’ll be able to wear what she wants, put on lipstick, and read books that spark debate and expand her mind. She will be loved, protected, respected, and celebrated. All these things that should be, and will be, basic human rights, are a promise to my daughter,” the post read.

In September 2018, Headey posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram in honor of National Daughter’s Day. The photo (above) was liked by more than 123,000 followers. Earlier this year, Headey shared a photo of 3-year-old today for the same occasion. The child’s face was not visible in the photo, however. You can see it here.