Dan Cadan, Lena Headey’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As the new season of Game of Thrones is upon us, many people are finding themselves wondering about Lena Headey’s personal life. Headey, who plays the role of Cersei Lannister on the hit HBO show, is indeed married and is a mother of two.

Headey’s husband Dan Cadan is a writer, producer, and director. The couple got married in 2018 and have one daughter together. Headey has a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Married Headey in 2018

Our fearless director Dan Cadan is here with @IAMLenaHeadey at the #WalkLikeAPanther premiere in Manchester! pic.twitter.com/aHvlIrBj8q — Walk Like a Panther (@walklikepanther) March 6, 2018

Cadan has known Headey for several years, long before the two ever took their relationship to the next level. According to the New York Times, the two met when they were just kids and became childhood friends. In 2015, Headey tweeted the following message, letting her fans know that she had found love again.

Cadan and Headey grew closer sometime after her divorce and ended up getting engaged in 2017. About a year later, the two exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

Very few details are known about Headey and Cadan’s wedding. They managed to pull off the event without many people finding out about it — which is exactly how Headey wanted it.

2. He Has 1 Daughter

Cadan and Headey live in the UK. Cadan is a proud father of one; he has a 2-year-old daughter named Teddy with Headey. When the actress found out that she was pregnant with her second child, she chose to keep the identity of the baby’s father a secret.

“I like to keep my personal life private,” she told More, according to Us Weekly. She kept those details private until 2017.

In keeping with her efforts for privacy, the press didn’t get ahold of the Headey-Cadan baby news. In fact, it was Headey who made the announcement on Twitter shortly after welcoming her daughter.

Hello peeps . All good. Just fallen in unconditional heartbreaking divine love for the second time. — lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) July 10, 2015

As mentioned above, the actress is also a mom to 7-year-old son Wylie.

A couple of years ago, Cadan and Headey decided to move from Los Angeles to a small village about 180 miles from London after she finished filming Game of Thrones Season 6.

“My life’s been mad for the last year,” Headey told the New York Times back in 2017. “I would’ve stayed in L.A. and played the game, but I want my kids to have a bit of grounding,” she added.

3. He Is a Writer, Producer & Director

Perseverance pays off @dancadan. Great to see a good friend walk with his Panthers last night after nine years of graft. Well done Danca, you did it. Thanks to @cathal_folk @folkclothing for the merch. Good luck @cameroon2076 and @walklikeapanthermovie @… https://t.co/ZxqrodJfFx pic.twitter.com/85oGEOs2Fv — Gordon Smart (@gordonsmart) March 7, 2018

Cadan is a filmmaker and has several credits to his name on his IMDb page. He has directed a few feature-length films and short films. In 2018, he wrote and directed the television series Walk Like a Panther.

Cadan broke onto the film scene in the 90s, working any small jobs that he could. As the years went by, he perfected his craft and landed more jobs.

In 2009, he directed the short film The Devil’s Wedding, starring his now-wife. According to The Independent Critic, the film won the award for Best International Short Film at the 2010 Cleveland International Film Festival.

And while Cadan did give acting a try, starring in the 2002 film Morvern Callar, he seems to be much more comfortable behind the camera.

4. He’s Headey’s Second Husband

Headey was previously married to Peter Paul Loughran, with whom she has one son. Loughran is a hairdresser and a musician. Headey and Loughran were married from 2007 until 2013 (they separated officially in 2011), and their breakup left Headey never wanting to get married again.

Their split was very bitter and it was tough on both Headey and Loughran. A nasty custody battle played out in the tabloids for several months.

“It’s tough,” Headey said of her divorce in 2015, according to Us Weekly. “There’s a lot of hurt and sadness and disappointment. Grief. Massive grief. It’s a mourning process, and yet nobody’s died,” she added.

A source told The Sun that Loughran was also having a hard time post-divorce.

“Peter has been wiped out financially over the last few years. It has been very tough on him and he is struggling. He has gone from living the life of a millionaire in Hollywood to living in Leeds on benefits. His friends are worried about how he is coping,” a source told the outlet.

After Headey met Cadan, however, things changed for her. She opened herself up to love again and seems really happy.

“I always said to him, ‘Don’t ever ask me to marry you, it’s a disaster.’ But it actually feels really wonderful,” she told the New York Times.

5. He Co-Directed the Music Video ‘Lover of the Light’

In 2012, Cadan added a very cool credit to his portfolio; he co-directed the music video for the Mumford & Sons song, “Lover of the Light.” Cadan joined forces with actor Idris Elba, who also stars in the video.

Perhaps because Cadan was lesser known, Elba got a lot of the credit for his work on the video.

“We met [Idris] in a pub in London, and we had a chat, and talked about doing something that was, as a music video, very different from anything we’ve done before. Firstly, we wouldn’t be in it, which is a real relief to us, and secondly, it would be kind of observational, rather than narrative. Some people don’t really understand it, which is great, because all that we do is very understandable … so it’s nice to have something that’s a little more challenging to understand,” Marcus Mumford previously told MTV News.

However, according to City Pages, the Mumford crew “handed over creative license” to Cadan after talking things over with Elba.

The video has more than 35 million views. You can watch it below.