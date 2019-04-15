LeToya & Tommi Relationship on ‘Friends & Family Hustle’

LeToya Luckett and husband Tommi Walker are returning to VH1’s Friends & Family Hustle. The couple recently gave birth to a baby girl, and will spend the bulk of the season adjusting to their new responsibilities.

During Friends & Family Hustle, LaToya talked about her past struggles to conceive, and revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage three years prior. She posted a photo of her daughter Gianna after she was born, with a caption that read: “Our lives are changed forever.”

LaToya & Tommy Recently Gave Birth to Daughter Gianna Iman Walker

LaToya and Tommi ran into some drama last season when the former was pregnant. According to Atlanta Black Star, she worried that Tommi was ignoring her and prioritizing his relationship with Madison, his daughter from a previous relationship. During one episode, LeToya asked point blank: “Did you feel conflicted on that day with having to balance making sure you’re there for Madison at the same time a real challenge presented itself with your wife?”

She restated her concerns to cast member Monica Brown. “Getting into a blended family, I feel like Tommi and I haven’t had our time time,” she said. “He’s trying to find his balance, he’s trying to find his footing, and I am too!” According to Essence, however, LaToya and Tommi worked out their differences, and are now on solid footing with one another. LaToya is also on good terms with Tommi’s daughter Madison.

LaToya & Tommi Struggled with Their Relationship on the Last Season of ‘Friends & Family Hustle’

LeToya and Tommi have been dating since 2017. The former told Essence that she initially kept her relationship with Tommi a secret because she didn’t want any pressure from the public. “I felt that it was important to get to know each other without any distractions or any he-said she-said,” she explained. “I wanted to do something different with this relationship because I felt something different about him.”

“Immediately the chemistry was there,” she continued. “We started talking and laughing. He’s from Texas just like me. Talking to him felt like being home again. We talked for a few weeks and he still didn’t know what I looked like or my full name or anything like that.” LeToya went on to praise Tommi for

“I love that he isn’t in the entertainment business, but yet he still understands me and he’s so supportive,” she remarked. “He gets me, but he sees Toya. And that’s what I’ve always wanted. I’d say, ‘God, whoever you have for me, I want them to see me. I want them to see my heart. I want them to see me crystal clear in their eyes the way you see me in yours.’ And, he sees me. And there’s no better feeling.”