When Do the Live Shows Start on American Idol 2019?

American Idol‘s newest season airs Sunday nights at 8/7c, and the iconic singing competition series already kicked off with a host of new talent from all parts of the country. Judging this season are a handful of legends in the music industry, including Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest will also return to host, and Dancing with the Stars champion Bobby Bones will take on the role of in-house mentor.

On the March 31 episode of American Idol, Seacrest revealed the Top 20 contestants chosen by the judges, who will now have a chance to fight it out for the 14 places on the live shows, which start on April 14. These performances will be showcased in three episodes, which are set to air on April 1, 7 and 8.

Check out the contestants and their upcoming performances below, courtesy of Gold Derby:

TOP 14: 8 MEN

Alejandro Aranda

Top 20 Solo: “I Fall Apart” by Post Malone

Top 20 Duet: with Ben Harper on “There Will Be A Light” by Harper

Walker Burroughs

Top 20 Solo: “How Deep Is Your Love?” by The Bee Gees

Top 20 Duet: with Jason Mraz on”Have It All” by Mraz

Wade Cota

Top 20 Solo: “All I Want” by Kodaline

Top 20 Duet: with Lovely The Band on “Broken” by Lovely The Band

Dimitrius Graham

Top 20 Solo: “Hello” by Adele

Top 20 Duet: with Lukas Graham on “Love Someone” by Graham

Laine Hardy

Top 20 Solo: “Bring It On Home” by Sonny Boy Williamson

Top 20 Duet: with Elle King on “The Weight” by The Band

Jeremiah Harmon

Top 20 Solo: “(To) Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan

Top 20 Duet: with Cynthia Erivo on “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

Eddie Island

Top 20 Solo: “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers

Top 20 Duet: with Lukas Graham on “7 Years” by Graham

Uché Ndubizu

Top 20 Solo:

Top 20 Duet: with Shaggy on “I Need Your Love” by Shaggy, Mohombi, Faydee & Costi

TOP 14: 6 WOMEN

Laci Booth

Top 20 Solo: “I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick

Top 20 Duet: with Brett Young on “Mercy” by Young

Evelyn Cormier

Top 20 Solo:

Top 20 Duet: with Chris Isaak on “Wicked Game” by Isaak

Ashley Hess

Top 20 Solo: “Dreaming With A Broken Heart” by John Mayer

Top 20 Duet: with Jason Mraz on “I’m Yours” by Mraz

Madison VanDenburg

Top 20 Solo: “Domino” by Jessie J.

Top 20 Duet: with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on “We Belong” by Benatar

Alyssa Raghunandan

Top 20 Solo: “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore

Top 20 Duet: with Julia Michaels on “Issues” by Michaels

Riley Thompson

Top 20 Solo: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton

Top 20 Duet: with Brett Young on “Like I Loved You” by Young

For those of you who are hoping to audition for the singing competition, look no further. According to ABC, auditions are actually closed now, so you’ll have to wait for next season to audition. However, auditions will be opening back up this summer, so you can start preparing your audition song and/or tape now!

According to the site, most of the auditions took place in August and September of 2018, so chances are the auditions for the 2019-2020 season will be open around the same time later this year. For a list of the cities auditions were held last year, check out ABC’s website.

You can also start preparing your audition tape early, if you want to get a head start on auditions. If you aren’t able to make it to any of the tour stops, or none of the stops are near your hometown, you can submit your audition videos online via this website, or upload your talent to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

In the meantime, enjoy the newest, rebooted season of American Idol, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite contestant!

