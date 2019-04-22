‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: Lyanna Mormont Has No Time For Jorah’s POV

Throughout nearly eight seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, we’ve met numerous members of the Mormont family. While never as prominent as the houses of Stark, Targaryen, Lannisters or Baratheons, Jeor, Jorah, and Lyanna Mormont have been integral characters throughout. While Jeor Mormont, Lord of the Night’s Watch, died in Season 3, both Lyanna and Jorah have managed to stay alive, albeit on opposite sides of The Seven Kingdoms. However, during episode 2 of Season 8, the two cousins finally came face to face, sharing screen time for the first time ever in the series’ history.

While many expected their reunion to be heartfelt, the two were found loudly squabbling. Their argument was about whether or not Lady Lyanna would be fighting against the White Walkers, an argument which was laughable to viewers. No one tells Lyanna what to do, not even her long lost cousin.

“I wish you good fortune,” Lady Mormont told Jorah, as she walked away. Ready for battle. “Thank you, my lady” — it was all Jorah could say in return.

It’s unknown if Lyanna and Jorah had any sort of relationship prior to him being forced to flee from home. It’s likely that Lyanna wasn’t even born yet, and only knows of her disgraced cousin via stories from her mother, or fellow townspeople on Bear Island. Considering Lady Mormont was the first to declare Jon Snow as King of the North, and Jorah has given his life to making sure Daenerys becomes the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, it will be interesting to see how their relationship plays out in Season 8, that is, if they survive the Great War.

When Jorah’s father, Jeor Mormont took his oath to the Night’s Watch, his title as the Lord of Bear Island and head of the house Mormont passed on to his son, Jorah. However, Jorah was forced into exile after he was caught illegally selling poachers into slavery. While working as a mercenary in the Free Cities, he came across the beautiful Daenerys Targaryen, and committed to being her lord protector as she made her was back to reclaim the Iron Throne.

When viewers first met Lyanna, she was already the head of the house Mormont, the scene-stealing young badass known as Lady Mormont. We learned her mother Maege, who took over as Lady of Bear Island after Jorah was forced to flee, died in combat while fighting alongside Robb Stark and his army in the War of the Five Kings. When Lady Lyanna took over Bear Island, she remained a steady and fierce ally to House Stark.

