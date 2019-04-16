MAFS’ Luke Cuccurullo & Kate Sisk Updates

This past season on Married at First Sight, one of the couples went through the rockiest experience in the show’s history. From the moment that Kate Sisk walked down the aisle, Luke Cuccurullo appeared disappointed. Throughout their relationship, Cuccurullo told Sisk that he was not attracted to her. He kept their sleeping together a secret and fans couldn’t understand why Cuccurullo said he wanted to stay married when he had some many issues with Sisk. Dealing with a husband who said that kissing her made him feel “repulsed” and “dead inside” appeared to be emotionally draining on Sisk, but she still tried to manage the situation.

By the end of the season, Sisk said she wanted a divorce and Cuccurullo agreed. Then, on the reunion episode, some of the updates on the couple were surprising.

Sisk revealed on the reunion that she now has a new boyfriend and she has made her Instagram account public since it was previously set to private. With fans now following her every move via social media, Sisk wrote on Instagram that she will continue to be updating fans on her life. Sisk wrote, “Now that this #marriedatfirstsight journey is over, it seems y’all are interested in the next chapter. Thinking about doing some Tuesday IG stories to fill that void of no #mafs to watch Tuesday nights. And to keep in touch and answer questions I’ve gotten – like where are my dresses from, boyfriend and life updates. What do you think?” Sisk has also thanked her fans for their support through her journey on MAFS.

Another reveal on the reunion episode was that Sisk thought Cuccurullo was gay, which he denied. Sisk confronted Cuccurullo and said that on his Facebook page, he wrote that he is interested in both men and women. Cuccurullo said it was a joke and Sisk’s response was, “I don’t believe it. You have a lot of friends that are gay and I don’t understand how it could be funny for you to put [that] on your Facebook.”

Recently, several commenters wrote on a photo of Cuccurullo’s via his Instagram, asking him if he is, in fact, gay. Some stated that he definitely is. Cuccurullo responded to their statements, saying, “Sorry to disappoint ladies, but I am straight.”

MAFS reunion host Kevin Frazier spoke out on social media, writing that he didn’t believe many of Cuccurullo’s answers on the reunion episode. Frazier wrote on Instagram and Twitter, “Things get very very real tonight on mafslifetime Reunion. I’m not calling #Luke a liar, I’m just saying his answers were very #LIAR-ish … I will let y’all be the judge!”

On the reunion, Frazier made it a point to ask Sisk if she thought Cuccurullo agreed to participate in Married at First Sight to just be on TV. Sisk said she absolutely thought that was the case and Cuccurullo did not appear to have a response to the allegation. Do you think that Cuccurullo wanted to find love or he wanted to find fame?