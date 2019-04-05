Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Arrested on Drug Charges

Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, appear on Mama June: From Not to Hot, which means that their personal lives are open for the world to see. But, sometimes, there are private issues that people don’t want everyone to know. The arrests of Doak and Mama June, on drug charges, are a couple of the issues that the couple probably didn’t want featured. On the March 29, 2019 episode of the show, the official description of what went down on the episode states, “Mama faces pregnancy trouble as Geno is hunted down by the police and arrested.” The episode is titled “Geno 911”.

As for tonight’s show, which airs on April 5, 2019, it is titled “Love After Lockup” and the plot description of the episode states that Geno is behind bars on the episode. On season 3 of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Doak actually gets arrested and it is one of the storylines. It is not just for show. Doak and June start to have issues over June’s pregnancy, prior to his arrest, and it was clear that Doak didn’t want to talk about their problems on-camera.

This is not Doak’s first time in jail, as he has been arrested several times.

Doak was arrested in February 1996 on “intent to commit a theft” and then on felony burglary, for which he went to prison. In March 2009, he alleged stole a cargo trailer in Georgia and tried to commit suicide the next month. This was reportedly his third attempt at suicide. He was also reporteldy in prison in 2015. According to Daily Mail, he’s had his parole revoked a couple times as well.

Doak is the father of three children and Daily Mail has reported that he is the CEO of G&J Home Improvements.

On March 13, 2019 Mama June was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug charges, when she was found with crack cocaine and a crack pipe. She was with boyfriend Doak, who was charged with the same but was also charged with third-degree domestic violence, as reported by People.

After Mama June and Doak were arrested together in March 2019, June’s daughter, Pumpkin, spoke out about her family’s troubles, according to People. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon said, “Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch. But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good. Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn. We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us.”

The WE network, which airs Mama June: From Not to Hot, shared their own statement about the situation via Twitter, writing, “We share our viewers’ concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being.”