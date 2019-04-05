From Not to Hot: Mama June’s Drug Arrest

Mama June Shannon is the focus of the TLC series From Not to Hot. That said, the reality star has recently run into some trouble with the law, as she was arrested for drug possession on March 13. Read on to learn more about Mama June’s arrest and the repercussions it could have on her custody battle.

According to TMZ, the arrest was made at a gas station in Alabama. Police got a call that two people were in a confrontation, and when they arrived, they discovered that it was Mama June and her boyfriend Geno Doak. The latter was arrested on grounds of domestic violence and harassment, while Mama June was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Mama June & Her Boyfriend Geno Were Arrested for Drug Paraphernalia

AL.com reports that the couple were in possession of crack cocaine and a crack pipe. Mama June was released within 24 hours of her arrest, while Geno remained behind bars. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson spoke with WSFA12 News about the arrest, and the belief that the couple are not a criminal threat. “I really didn’t see that because they were acting so loving when they were here,” he said. “But out there they did have a domestic.”

Brunson went on to detail how Mama June has come and visited Geno while he’s been locked up. “[Shannon] came and took care of [Doak] after she got out,” he revealed. “Miss Shannon was very nice and funny of course. We didn’t have any problem with either one. I wasn’t too familiar with the Mama June and all, you know the whole TV series… but somebody recognized them right away. They were treated the same as anybody else when they come to the Macon County jail.”

Mama June’s Arrest May Impact the Custody She Has Over Her Daughter

“I never imagined we would get so many phone calls from so many different people about them,” Brunson added. “Me, myself, I wasn’t too familiar with Mama June and all, you know the whole TV series… but somebody recognized them right away. We followed our rules and our guidelines, and they were treated the same as anybody else when they come to the Macon County Jail.”

The arrest has raised several questions about Mama June and whether or not her custody of daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson will be affected. According to Jonathan V. Dunn, it is a very real possibility. “This could certainly impact the parties’ child custody litigation,” Dunn told Hollywood Life. “Evidence of substance abuse is expressly identified as a factor for the Court’s consideration in determining the best interests of the child, which is the ultimate issue in deciding child custody cases. However, this is not dispositive as there are several other factors which may counterbalance this incident.”

Despite his reservations, Dunn believes that the lack of a conviction will work in Mama June’s favor. “While a conviction would certainly intensify her exposure, the absence of a conviction, or even an acquittal, will not be exculpatory in this context,” he said. “This is because it is necessary for the prosecutor to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in order to obtain a conviction in the criminal trial; whereas, evidence of substance abuse need only be proven by a preponderance of the evidence.”