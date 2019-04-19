Is ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ Cancelled?

As Mama June: From Not to Hot continues its run on TLC, many fans have begun to wonder whether it will return for another season. Based on reports from various outlets, the series is indeed returning. Find out more about the series and what fans should expect down the line.

The series was thrown into uncertainty when Mama June Shannon was arrested for drug possession in March. The reality star has yet to discuss her arrest on the air, but her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon issued a statement via WE tv. “Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch,” she said.

‘From Not to Hot’ Has Not Been Cancelled by WE tv

“But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good,” she continued. “Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn,” she added. “We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us.”

The network issued a statement of their own that read: “We share our viewers’ concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being.” So far, the network have not issued any further updates or announcements regarding the series.

The Network Has Said That They Are ‘Monitoring’ Mama June After Her Arrest

If WEtv decides to cancel From Not to Hot at some point in the future, it will not be the first time that Mama June was booted off a TV series. In 2014, she began dating her ex-boyfriend, who had previously been convicted and imprisoned for molesting June’s daughter Anna. TLC cancelled June’s show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo once their relationship went public.

In the event that From Not to Hot does return, it will be someone in 2020. It remains to be seen whether Mama June’s boyfriend Geno Doak will be a part of the cast, however. Mama June discovered that he was sending sexually explicit messages to other women, saying, “There are multiple women that he’s been sending them to.” She went on to say that she wants things to work between them, but will not put up with being cheated on. “I really want this to work, I really want our relationship to work,” she added. “But I can’t run away.”