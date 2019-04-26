Is Mama June Pregnant or Not?

Mama June Shannon has hinted at the possibility that she might be pregnant again. The star of From Not to Hot touched on her recent weight gain, and led the rest of the cast to consider how their lives would change if she was going to have another child. But is Mama June actually pregnant? Is there going to be another addition to her family?

According to Distractify, Mama June is not pregnant. She was merely “I may have put on a few extra pounds,” Mama June Shannon said during the season premiere. “What the hell? 219 pounds? Either the scale is broken or something is going on with my body. Oh my god. Grandma flow is a little late for her visit this month.”

Mama June Teased the Possibility That She Was Pregnant With Her 5th Child

Mama June called her sister to discuss the possibility that she could be having a child with her boyfriend Geno Doak. “I think I’m pregnant. I don’t think Geno and his promise ring meant for stuff to happen,” she said. “I mean, hello! We already have eight kids between us. We’re trying to work through things and now, how are we going to handle this one? If I’m pregnant, [Geno] better get his sh*t together.”

Mama June and Geno have been having relationship trouble as of late. The latter was caught sexting multiple women on the side, which included sending them nude photos of his genitals. A woman named Tina Harry told The Blast that after Mama June and her man were released from jail last month, Geno reached out to her on Instagram. She also said that she did not know Geno before he contacted her.

Mama June Confirmed That She Wasn’t Actually Pregnant

Mama June told People that while she’s hurt, she doesn’t want to throw in the towel on their relationship. “I really want this to work, I really want our relationship to work. But I can’t run away,” she admitted. Mama June eventually told her family that she wasn’t carrying a child, after playing coy about the results of her pregnancy test.

Her other children, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, were visibly upset by her claims. Pumpkin went as far as to sign a lease on an apartment because of what her mother told her. “You just kicked us out for an invisible baby?” she asked. Honey Boo Boo was similarly angry. “You basically took my dreams, put them in the toilet and flushed the toilet,” she yelled. “You made me give up my dreams on a movie role… so you could not have a baby. I am so mad!”