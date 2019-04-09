Meghan & Harry’s Royal Baby Update

The birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child is the focus of the new documentary A Royal Baby Story. The doc, which airs tonight on TLC, follows the couple as they prep for the baby’s due date, which is thought to be the end of April or the beginning of May.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” read a statement issued by the Palace. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Meghan & Harry’s Baby Is Expected to Be Born In Late April or Early May

Vanity Fair reports that Meghan has been planning a natural birth, which means that she won’t be taking medications or epidurals during the delivery. The decision is said to be informed by her mother, “Meg wants a natural birth if she can have one,” said an inside source. “Her mother is very into anything that is holistic and natural, and having been brought up with yoga and mindfulness, it’s all very much part of Meghan’s birth plan.”

Meghan is using her own doctors in place of Queen Elizabeth’s team of medical professionals. “Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits,” a source told FOX News. “She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled.” A second source said that her decision has turned heads in the palace. “It is slightly surprising,” they remarked. “These people [the queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.” The sex of the baby has been kept a secret thus far.

Meghan Is Reportedly Opting to Have a ‘Natural Birth’

The name of the baby has also been kept under wraps. According to People, the name Elizabeth has become a front-runner, given that the baby may be born on, or close to, Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. Prince Harry has been vocal about his admiration for his grandmother over the years, so it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise. There are also rumors that Harry is circling the name Diana, after his late, legendary mother.

Due to Meghan’s U.S. citizenship, CBS News reports that her child will be liable federal income tax. “When a child is born a U.S. citizen, they are a U.S. taxpayer irrespective of residency,” said tax lawyer Stuart E. Horwich. “The kid will have to list all foreign bank and financial accounts in which he or she has an interest. I doubt anybody would be careless enough to create a situation where anything that was remotely sensitive would be releasable to the IRS.”