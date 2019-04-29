Meghan Markle’s Due Date Is Near, But Will She Give Birth at St. Mary’s?

Meghan Markle’s due date is this week. The Duchess of Sussex is nine months pregnant and is expecting her first child with her husband, Prince Harry.

Although the royal couple has not revealed Meghan’s exact due date, the Duchess opened up about her pregnancy during an engagement in Birkenhead earlier this year. She revealed that she was due at the end of April/early May.

Prince William was asked about his niece or nephew’s impending arrival whilst in New Zealand and he was able to keep things mum.

“I haven’t got my phone on me, I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate,” he said, according to Express UK.

Meghan and Harry announced their baby news last year.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the statement read.

Here’s what you need to know:

Markle Is Not Expected to Give Birth at St. Mary’s Hospital Like Her Sister-in-Law Kate

Interestingly, it has been reported that Markle will not be giving birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Instead, Markle has opted for a more private birth, according to the Telegraph. The couple will not be staying at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s like Kate Middleton and they are not expected to share their newborn with the world until days after he or she is born.

“The Duke and Duchess said they would be ‘celebrating privately as a new family’ after the birth as a first priority. While photographs of the baby will be taken in the following days, the family of three will not greet members of the public in the same way as the Cambridges and other members of the Royal Family have done,” reports the Telegraph.

Kensington Palace is expected to announce the birth of the royal baby on social media. The first sighting of the newborn is expected to arrive via photograph within the first few days of his or her birth.

When Kate Middleton gave birth, hundreds of people lined the streets outside of St. Mary’s hospital. Within hours of welcoming each of her children, Kate appeared on the steps of the hospital to greet well-wishers whilst holding her newborn.

Markle Wants a ‘Natural’ Birth & Could Welcome Her Baby at Home

Several reports indicate that Markle has opted for a home birth and that she will have a team of doctors at her home at Frogmore Cottage when she goes into labor.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle has “not ruled out a hospital delivery” because of the possible complications that could arise due to her age (she’s 37). However, she is fairly adamant about not making her baby’s birth into a nationwide spectacle.

“‘When it comes to giving birth, every woman has to decide what’s best for her and what’s best for her baby. The Queen’s team will be involved, but it has not been decided how much yet,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

“[A home birth] is her favored choice, but it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time,” another source told the outlet.