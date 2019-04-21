Meri’s Bed and Breakfast from Sister Wives Today

Sister Wives, TLC’s reality show starring America’s favorite polygamist Kody Brown and his wives, recently showed Kodi’s first wife Meri embarking on her own journey to open a Bed & Breakfast.

Meri purchased a home that had been in her family for more than a century before it was sold in the 1980s, and turned it into Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, a quiet little B&B on the outskirts of Parowan, Utah. The inn is named after her grandmother Lizzie, and is actually one of Utah’s most successful B&B’s.

Lizzie's Heritage Inn, located in Parowan, Utah. Absolutely stunning bed and breakfast, like stepping back in time! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/lSELYFXxRb — Angela Yeager (@angie_yeager) October 5, 2018

“The inn is located in Parowan, Utah, and according to its website, it is nestled in one of the first southern Utah settlements,” Romper reports. “The home was built by Meri’s great-great-grandparents — the Adam’s family — in 1870 and is named after her great-grandmother, Lizzie. When visiting, you can stay in one of four charming rooms — the Bee Room, the East Room, the Grandma Room, and Sarah’s Room. The rates (which are subject to change) currently run from $125 to $155 per night, depending on which room you choose.”

You can go visit the establishment yourself if you want to check out the project that Meri has been so passionate about for so long. If you are interested in booking a room at Meri’s lovely bed and breakfast, check out details on reservations here.

Meri ran into some issues while trying to get the funds together to buy the building. She initially went to Kodi and her fellow sister wives to ask for help, but Kodi turned her down, claiming they didn’t have enough money to spare for Meri to buy the house.

“I’m being really careful about holding it in right now,” she revealed about her feelings toward the B&B. “Because part of me just wants to stand up and say ‘OK fine, I don’t need you guys.’” However, Kody questioned Meri’s intentions in purchasing the B&B, causing even more tension between the two.

“I’ve struggled, personally, not to see it as sort of self-indulgent, that it’s never been about the family, it’s just been about Meri needing this house in her family,” Kody explained in the series premiere promo. “It’s never been about how it could benefit our children.”

Meri’s feelings were also hurt after asking fellow wives Christine and Janelle if they would help with the down payment, saying she feels hurt that they would only offer to help her if they could become partners in the business. “I need to tell you, I feel like you guys are saying, ‘Well, why can’t we be part of your business?’ Because this is something that I was just not understanding,” Meri tells the group while fighting back tears. “This is all new to me so I’m just kind of doing what I can and trying to figure it out by myself.”

Janelle and the other wives were upset they weren’t involved in the closing, but Meri claimed she snubbed them because they didn’t seem interested in the business or supportive of her dreams of opening the B&B.

“I invite people to do things with me and it doesn’t happen,” Meri explained. “Not one of you guys have come to me and talked to me about it unless I instigate the conversation. I don’t want you to feel like I’m pushing you.”

Despite the many hurtles Meri faced in opening her business, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn seems to be booming. She has a 5 star rating on Facebook, and a 4.4 star rating on Google, with dozens of very positive reviews on the establishment.

