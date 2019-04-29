Miguel Sapochnik, ‘Game of Thrones’ Director: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed The Gift, Hardhome, and the Battle of the Bastards Thrones on Game of Thrones, is also directing tonight’s Battle of Winterfell. He’s overseen some of the most epic episodes on the show, so it’s no doubt that with Sapochnik leading the way tonight, the episode will be among the best in the show’s history. But just who is Sapochnik? Learn more about him below.

1. Miguel Sapochnik Has Directed Some of the Best Episodes in TV History

For Game of Thrones, Sapochnik has directed The Winds of Winter, Battle of the Bastards, Hardhome, The Gift, and now tonight’s episode. He is also directing Season 8 Episode 5, the second-to-last episode in the series, so we’re expecting amazing things then, too.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Sapochnik directed an episode of Altered Carbon on Netflix, Iron Fist, True Detective, Masters of Sex, Extant, Mind Games, Under the Dome, Revolution, and more. He also directed Repo Men. One of the earlier shows he was with was House, where he directed six episodes.

2. He Tries To Find the ‘Emotional Spine’ of Projects He Directs

#Thrones. Final season. Good to be back. The night is definitely long and full of terrors. Bring it on. — Miguel Sapochnik (@MigSapochnik) September 27, 2017

Sapochnik has said that he seeks to find the “emotional spine” of projects he directs, Slash Film shared. He said that Battle of the Bastards was about Jon’s journey into darkness and rebirth, while The Winds of Winter was about ending a chapter and beginning a new era.

He cut Karsi the wildling’s death scene before it got too graphic, but he didn’t shy away from violence in the Battle of the Bastards. “I wanted it to be in your face because we weren’t trying to color the audience with sleight of hand,” he told Slash Film. “War is cruel and horrific and brutal, and I didn’t want to dilute that idea. With the individual deaths, on the other hand, it seemed that there was no real need to dwell on them.”

It’s likely that the Battle of Winterfell will be equally cruel, horrific and brutal.

3. His Parents Fled to the UK, Leaving Political Unrest in Argentina

Sapochnik was born in July 1974 in Hammersmith, England, IMDB reports. His full name is Miguel Vicente Rosenberg-Sapochnik.

Both of his parents are from Argentina, Clarin reports. His father is a graphic designer and his mother is a psychologist. They immigrated to the United Kingdom in 1969 to escape political unrest, Variety reports. Many members of his family still live in Argentina today.

4. He Was Bullied in School Growing Up

Sapochnik was eight when the Falklands War started, and his parents taught him that Argentina and England were at war to distract people from domestic problems, Variety shares. Sapochnik endured a lot of bullying in school growing up. “It was painful to feel that I knew what was really going on, but that nobody believed me,” he told Variety.

5. His Wife Is an Actress & They Have a Young Daughter

Miguel Sapochnik lookin at #GameofThrones fans waiting for episode 3 like.. pic.twitter.com/LzUWpoRjHC — MuhanguziTimothy🇺🇬 (@realtimmytuner) April 27, 2019

He’s been married to Alexis Raben since 2006, according to IMDB. Raben was born in Moscow and is an actress who’s appeared in TV and films like Krypton, The Invasion, and Miss March. She once owned an indie clothing label and has a double major in film studies and psychology from Wesleyan University. He and Alexis have a young daughter, El Pais Digital shares.

READ NEXT: The Secret Meaning Behind Game of Thrones’ Second Episode Title