Did Missandei & Grey Worm Live or Die on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3?

The Long Night of Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 is full of terrors. Many characters died that we loved. But were Missandei and Grey Worm among them?

This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3.

For a full death count from the episode, see Heavy’s story here.

We’re happy to say that Missandei and Grey Worm are both very much alive when Episode 3 ends. Things looked dicey for Grey Worm. He was on the front lines and the Unsullied Army would not retreat when told to do so. Instead, they protected the others who were retreating.

Despite how brave Grey Worm was, he looked positively scared at one point. But he stood his ground anyway.

Meanwhile, Missandei was in the crypts where some undead rose, breaking through the sarcophagus and attacking. But Missandei did not die either.

At the end of the episode, you can see Grey Worm among the survivors. And Gilly and Missandei are among those looking at the ashes of the wights who died after the Night King was killed by Arya.

You can also see both Grey Worm and Missandei clearly in the trailer.

Here’s a photo of the scene where you can see them.

Grey Worm is standing near the front and you can see Missandei behind Dany, next to Varys and Ghost. (Yes, Ghost lived too!)

It’s good that these two survived. They are quickly becoming a favorite ship for viewers. They’ve withstood some incredibly trying times. And now they’re already planning their future together.

Last week, Grey Worm promised that he would go with Missandei when all this was over, take his army with him, and protect her people who are so peaceful that they do not know how to protect themselves.

It was so touching that many fans immediately thought it meant one or both of them would die in Episode 3. They pictured Missandei crying over Grey Worm’s body. Or they pictured Grey Worm taking Missandei’s body back to her home and still keeping his word to protect her people, even with her gone.

Thankfully those predictions did NOT happen. Missandei and Grey Worm are both still alive and have a chance at happiness if they survive just a little bit longer.

Remember that scene from the previous episode? Yes, now I have hope that they will live out their dream. Of course, they have to survive Cersei and the Golden Company first.

Also among the survivors were Rhaegal, Drogon, Ghost, Gilly, Sam, Baby Sam, and more. Even Jaime and Brienne both made it through.

