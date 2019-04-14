Is Nene Leakes Quitting ‘Real Housewives of Altanta’? Did She Leave RHOA?

Nene Leakes is a Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran and she definitely knows how to capture an audience. Over the years, Leakes has dealt with divorce, remarriage, betrayals, and scandal. This past season on RHOA, Leakes had even more on her plate than usual. She was trying to be a strong support system for her husband, Gregg, as he was battling stage 3 colon cancer. In the meantime, she and Gregg had been going through a rocky time in their marriage and his illness definitely didn’t help. Leakes also started butting heads with a couple of her co-stars and, bu the end of the season, it appeared as though she had been plotted against.

Leakes had issues with former cast member Kenya Moore, so, when a very pregnant Moore showed up at Leakes’ friend Cynthia Bailey’s event, she was thrown for a loop. Castmate Kandi Burruss told Leakes that she would love to see her get along with Moore. Meanwhile, Bailey said she didn’t know Moore was coming. Bailey admitted to having invited Moore but said she didn’t give Leakes a “heads up” because she thought Moore was unable to attend.

Then, Bravo aired audio footage of Bailey talking with Burruss about the incident. Burruss exclaimed, “I’m mic’d. I’m mic’d,” because she had a microphone on. Bailey then said she wanted to make sure she and Burruss were on the same page with how the Kenya Moore incident came about. At the reunion, Burruss had a talk with Bravo exec Andy Cohen and was displeased with the way the footage made her look. She expressed that she had no reason to set up Leakes.

Since this aired, Leakes and Bailey’s friendship appears to have ended. And, Leakes has made her Instagram account set to “private”. Leakes also reportedly unfollowed Andy Cohen, along with her RHOA castmates, online, as reported by Hollywood Life. After filming the reunion, Leakes reportedly unfollowed Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, and Eva Marcille, but claims that she unfollowed Cohen appear to be disputed. Leakes confirmed on Twitter, “I was NEVER following @andy on Instagram. He wasn’t following me or any housewives! He knows this!”

As for why Leakes unfollowed some of her RHOA cast members, a source told Hollywood Life that, “Things got extremely heated during the RHOA reunion and NeNe got very upset with all of the ladies, feeling nobody truly had her back except Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe. Many things were discussed with NeNe at the center of a lot of it. Of course, one of the hot topics discussed was cameras coming into Nene’s closet where she asked everyone not to be. The other ladies feel that NeNe completely overreacted by yelling at the cameraman and ripping his shirt, however, NeNe felt she asked politely for everyone to stay out of there and she felt disrespected in her home. Things got heated and NeNe got very upset with the other ladies as she felt she wasn’t being heard.”

One person who has been speaking out on Leakes’ behalf is her husband, Gregg, who wrote (in reference to the Burruss and Bailey scandal) on Instagram, “America, plan your play – then play your plan. This works. But when you plan your Plot – then try to play the Plot – it is assured to backfire every time, and this is exactly what happened … Plots will always end up being revealed …” He wrote in another post, “Sisters don’t go to extremes like that to make sure their “tracks are covered” for no reason. I’m miked – I’m miked – I’m miked, she tried to tell you…. But that didn’t matter… got caught. Ever wanted to show a “sister” where she stands with you… well… you did… so own it…”

With Leakes on the outs with her co-stars and possibly with Bravo bigwig Cohen, it makes you wonder if she’s quitting the show. Did she decide to leave? Maybe she’s just taking a break from the craziness. On a reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cohen said to Lisa Vanderpump that their friendship usually goes on the skids after a reunion. With that said, maybe the same happens with other Bravolebrities.