Nicole Jimeno Morel: Who Is Pedro’s Sister on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’?

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After premieres tonight on TLC. The season once again features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno as one of the couples the reality show will be following. Last season, Chantel faced off against Pedro’s mother and sister, Nicole.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, entitled “After the Dust Settles,” reads “Jay’s cheating makes Ashley hit the brakes; Andrei fights for boundaries; Nicole struggles to keep Azan in her life; Chantel and Pedro can’t escape the past; Russ and Pao get a fresh start; Colt and Larissa wait for her trial.” This episode description suggests that the family and financial drama Chantel and Pedro have faced in past seasons is not behind them and will cause drama in future episodes of the show.

Nicole and Pedro’s mother Lidia are from the Dominican Republic, and a source of strain in Pedro and Chantel’s relationship has come from the fact that he has been sending his mom and sister money that Chantel believes should instead be put towards their own living situation and lifestyle. Chantel went head-to-head in a bilingual fight with Pedro’s sister, Nicole, over the money her husband has been sending back to his family.

In Touch Weekly points out that the fight was sparked by a misunderstanding over something Lidia said in Spanish (she said “en punto,” which means “period,” but Chantel thought she said “puta,” which means “b—-“). They note that Chantel even asked Nicole if Lidia called her that, and suggest that Nicole said yes to further upset Chantel.

Although her Instagram account is currently set to private (she has a little over 4.1k followers), Nicole’s Instagram and Facebook bios reveal that she has a pageant background: she was crowned Miss Earth Dominican Republic in 2016. She is also a model.

Pedro’s relationship with his wife’s family has faced quite a bit of tension, too. After Chantel’s family met Nicole and Pedro threatened to spend the night with his sister in a hotel after she refused to sleep on their couch, the family suggested that maybe Nicole isn’t Pedro’s sister at all. Last season, they hired a private investigator to look into the money Pedro continues to send back home. AllAbouttheTea.com points out that following the episode that aired that interaction, fans of the show began theorizing on social media that Nicole might be Pedro’s secret lover, rather than his sister. There is no concrete evidence supporting that theory, which was based solely on judgments that their relationship with one another is inappropriately close.

Tune in to season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.