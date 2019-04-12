Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Height & Age: How Tall & How Old Is the ‘GoT’ Actor?

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, will be back again to to protect Westeros from the Army of the Dead when the eighth and final season premieres this Sunday, April 14. That is, if Daenerys and Jon don’t execute or banish him when he makes his way to Winterfell to reunite with his brother Tyrion after leaving Cersei in Kings Landing at the end of season 7.

With the season premiere right around the corner, fans of the Danish actor may find themselves wondering about his personal life. Coster-Waldau is 6’2″ tall, or 187 cm, and was born on July 27, 1970, making him 48-years-old. He’s been married for nearly 20 years and shares two children with his wife.

Here’s what you need to know about Coster-Waldau:

He Started Acting in 1994 & Featured in Dozens of Films & Television Series Before Landing His Role as Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones

Coster-Waldau graduated from the Danish National School of Theatre in Copenhagen in 1993, and he went on to snag his first breakthrough role in the 1994 film “Nightwatch.” He has featured in dozens of films and series since, including “Gods of Egypt,” “Oblivion,” and “Headhunters,” among many others.

The Danish actor’s first American movie role was in 2001 when he starred as Gary Gordon in Academy Award-winning film “Black Hawk Down.” He also starred as the lead character in New Amsterdam, a 2008 FOX network television show. He landed his role as Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones a short time later, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2018.

He Has Been Married For Nearly 20 Years to His Wife Nukâka Coster-Waldau

Coster-Waldau has been married to his wife Nukâka Coster-Waldau for almost 20 years. A former Miss Greenland, the two met when they both starred in a radio play; according to Bend Weekly, Nikolaj played a pilot who fell in love with a woman from Greenland, and this woman was played by Nukâka.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has said that he really fell in love with Nukâka the moment he first saw her. “It was really love at first sight — for me,” he told The New York Post. “Not for her. It took awhile for her.”

However, he claims it took a while for Nukâka to fall for him. In an interview with InStyle, he said that it “took longer for her. I wore her down. I was just crazy in love.”

Coster-Waldau & Nukâka Have Two Daughters & They Don’t Let Their Children Watch Game of Thrones

He married his wife in 1998, and they live in Kongens Lyngby with their two daughters and dogs. Their daughter Filippa has starred in a Danish short film, “The Girl and the Dogs,” which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014, according to IMDb.

In an interview with The New York Post last year, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said that he won’t let his kids watch Game of Thrones.

“It’s not something we sit down and enjoy,” he said. “For my kids, it’s just weird to see your dad pretend to be someone else. It’s weird to see your father make out with another woman. It’s not cool.”

Tune in Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c to catch the eighth and final season premiere of Game of Thrones, only on HBO.

