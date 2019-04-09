Nipsey Hussle: Death Certificate Gives Cause, New Details

Nipsey Hussle‘s death certificate from the Los Angeles County Office of Public Health shows that the popular LA-based rapper was pronounced dead 35 minutes after being shot. It also provides the specific cause of death: Gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Tragically, Hussle’s wounds were too great, and he perished from the shooting, which occurred outside his Marathon clothing store in a parking lot.

The death certificate was obtained by TMZ. You can read it here. Eric Holder, a wannabe rapper who knew Nipsey Hussle, now stands accused in the murder.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nipsey Hussle’s Cause of Death Was Gunshot Wounds to the Head & Torso

The certification of death from County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health uses Hussle’s real name: Ermias Joseph Asghedom. It says that Nipsey was 33. It also states that Nipsey was “never married,” although he was in a relationship with Lauren London, the mother of his son, at the time of his death. He also had a child, a daughter, with his ex-girlfriend, who goes by the name Tanisha Asghedom. There were rumors online that Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London were married, but the death certificate says otherwise.

The death certificate lists Hussle’s date of death as March 31, 2019 and his time of death as 1555, or 3:55 p.m. He was injured at 1520 hours, which is 3:20 p.m., according to the death certificate. That’s a gap of 35 minutes.

He had a 10th grade education and was described as an “artist and entrepreneur” involved in the “entertainment and real estate” industries.

Nipsey’s mother was listed as Angelique Smith, and his father was listed as Dawit Asghedom. The place of death was listed as California Hospital Medical Center and the cause of death was given as “gunshot wound of the head and torso.” (Nipsey’s mother said in a recent interview that she wants people to remember him as a “humble, spirited, respectful man.”)

The place of injury was listed as “shopping center parking lot” by “gunshot wounds at hands of another,” and the death certificate says an autopsy was performed.

Page Six has reported that Hussle told his killer something to the effect of “you shot me, you got me, I’m good,” after the shooting, leading the gunman to double back and shoot him again. He raised his head after the initial round of gunfire, according to Page Six.

Eric Holder Stands Accused in Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Eric Holder, the suspect, goes by the street names “Shitty Cuz” and “Fly Mac.” LAPD wrote late on the evening of April 1: “Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742.” The mayor also gave out Holder’s name at a press conference on April 2.

Eric Holder has pleaded not guilty to the murder of #NipseyHussle. He is being represented by former #OJSimpson prosecutor, Chris Darden https://t.co/jnyJZnauM3 pic.twitter.com/nGSZ5KsEMv — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 4, 2019

Holder was later apprehended. He has pleaded not guilty to the death and is being represented by Chris Darden, who once prosecuted football player O.J. Simpson. However, authorities alleged in a press conference that they have their man and the evidence includes video surveillance recorded from the scene.

“This has been a tough few days for Los Angeles,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti shortly after Nipsey died. “We learned that another young life was cut short by a gun in our city…Nipsey Hussle…was someone who was a gifted and brilliant artist. An entrepreneur who found global success. He was working closely with this city. He was a tireless advocate for the young people of this city and this world. His impact on our city was deep.”