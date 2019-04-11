Nipsey Hussle Rapped About His Funeral & Stevie Wonder

Nipsey Hussle is being memorialized in Los Angeles after his tragic, too-young death. How would the slain rapper want to be remembered at his funeral?

He left behind a song lyric in which he discussed his coffin and service. In the song, Hussle rapped about how he wanted a Stevie Wonder song to be played at his funeral. That wish was honored. However, Wonder was slated to actually sing at Hussle’s memorial, according to The Blast. Here’s the order of service:

Order of service for the Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Jg4Wl2z45K — LaBreaux, Inc.💫 (@ougogrl) April 11, 2019

A wannabe rapper named Eric Holder, who knew Hussle, is accused of shooting the rapper to death outside Hussle’s clothing store. The shooting death has sparked an outpouring of grief from the community and around the country, especially because Nipsey Hussle was known for his efforts to improve the area where he lived. His death certificate shows that Nipsey died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was pronounced dead 35 minutes after being shot.

His death certificate shows that Nipsey died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was pronounced dead 35 minutes after being shot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hussle Wanted a Stevie Wonder Song Played at His Funeral

The reference to his funeral came in the 2016 song “Ocean Views,” according to CNN. The passage in question goes as follows:

“My precedures, stay crackin ’til my life’s low / Then when I die, blue rag around my rifle / Hundred-thousand in my coffin, that’s just life though / Play a Stevie Wonder song, smoke some flight, bro / Crack a pint of Actavis then pour in some Sprite, bro / Until that day I’m walking toward what’s in my sights, though.”

CNN reported that Stevie Wonder will be joined at the service by performers Jhené Aiko, Anthony Hamilton and Marsha Ambrosius. The Blast reports that, according to the Order of Service, Wonder will perform the song, Rocket Love.

You can watch the song Rocket Love here:

The Stevie Wonder song contains the lyrics, “Took me riding in your rocket, gave me a star, But at a half a mile from heaven you dropped me back, Down to this cold, cold world.”

The Memorial Service Is Being Called a ‘Celebration of Life’

Nipsey Hussle’s Instagram page contains information about the memorial service. “Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle,” the post reads.

“Thursday, April 11th 2019 – Staples Center. For free tickets & additional info please visit: Staplescenter.com/NipseyHussle.” The photo with the announcement shows the rapper in white with a pair of angel’s wings.

Nipsey Hussle’s parents, Dawit Asghedom and Angelique Smith, are among those who are scheduled to speak at the service. Lauren London, his girlfriend, is also listed on the program. Hussle had a son with London and a daughter with a former girlfriend. He is also survived by a brother and other family members.

A letter from former President Barack Obama was also read out loud at the memorial service. It read in part, “I’ve never met Nipsey but I’ve heard his music through my daughters. While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood [and see violence and gangs] … Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope.”

The letter continued, according to ET:”His choice to invest in that community rather than to ignore it … set an example for young people to follow. I hope his memory inspires more good work in Crenshaw.”