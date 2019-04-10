Free Nipsey Hussle Funeral Tickets Are Being Scalped Online

Tickets to Nipsey Hussle‘s funeral were made available for free by the Staples Center. According to the New York Daily News, the tickets were gone in minutes. The complimentary tickets were available beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning and were gone shortly thereafter.

“All tickets for the Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life have been distributed and no additional tickets will be available,” read a message on the Staples Center website.

Since the tickets were released, some people have tried scalping them, listing them for sale on various sites such as Craigslist and eBay.

Hussle’s funeral is set to be one of the biggest events of the year. The last person to have a funeral at the Staples Center was Michael Jackson back in 2009. Jackson’s funeral aired on television and an estimated 31 million people tuned in.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tickets Have Been Listed for Sale With Hefty Prices

PEOPLE REALLY OUT HERE SELLING TICKETS TO NIPSEY HUSSLE FUNERAL pic.twitter.com/7Qc4dbyc24 — MotorMouth (@iRhymeForReason) April 10, 2019

Since the tickets to Hussle’s funeral went so quickly, some people have been trying to scalp them online to make some money. Craigslist was the most popular place for tickets, some ads listing the tickets for hundreds of dollars.

A quick look at the Los Angeles area Craigslist on Wednesday didn’t kick back any results for Hussle’s funeral aside from a couple of people looking for free tickets. It’s possible that the posts were flagged and Craigslist is actively removing them.

There is one Craigslist post that serves as a warning to those trying to get tickets secondhand.

“Do not buy any Nipsey Hussle Memorial Tickets you see anywhere. They are traced to the original buyer and you will need to show identification,” the post reads.

At least four tickets were sold on eBay before the site stopped allowing listings. According to the Los Angeles Times, the tickets that were sold went for $400 ($100 per ticket).

Twitter has been in an uproar over this and several people have tweeted about the tickets being sold, including Karreuche Tran.

“Man if y’all out there selling Nipsey’s funeral tickets F*** YOU,” she tweeted on Tuesday night.

There Will Be a 25-Mile Procession That Will Pass by Hussle’s Store Where He Was Killed

The funeral, which is being called a “Celebration of Life,” is set to take place on Thursday, April 11. Hussle’s family wanted to be sure that fans got an opportunity to pay their respects, so they’ve decided to do a funeral procession before the casket arrives at the Staples Center.

According to TMZ, Hussle’s casket will take a 25.5-mile journey around Southern Los Angeles where fans are expected to line the streets.

“Nipsey’s casket will travel to a few important landmarks, including his Marathon clothing store, where he was shot to death. All told, the procession will cover just over 25 miles as it winds through South L.A. following Thursday’s memorial service at Staples Center,” TMZ reports.

Hussle’s funeral inside the Staples Center will not be televised. It’s unknown if a livestream will be available.

READ NEXT: What Is Nipsey Hussle’s Real Name & Ethnicity?