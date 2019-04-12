Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Lauren London Calls Him ‘King Ermias’ on Instagram

Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London took to Instagram hours after his funeral to share a photo of him and let the world know that he was her king.

It was an emotional day for London, who spoke publicly for the first time during a heartbreaking monologue in front of some 20,000 people at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

London was able to express her grief in such a way that social media has been praising her for her strength and her love. She has shared her pain with the world and her love for Hussle has been felt by thousands of people.

London Called Hussle ‘King Ermias’ in Her Latest Instagram Snap

Hours after Hussle’s casket arrived back at the funeral home, London took to Instagram to reach out to her 7.4 million followers. As previously reported by Heavy, London shared a photo of a new tattoo; a picture of Hussle’s face on her arm.

About four hours later, London posted another photo (the one above). She shared the pic of her and Hussle, referring to him as “King Ermias.” In the caption, London promised to love Hussle “forever and even after that.”

Within one hour of the photo being posted, it had received more than 1.5 million likes. Additionally, more than 50,000 people have left comments on the photo.

“You are the strongest woman that I’ve seen,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’m so proud of you beautiful how you kept your head held up high for your king,” added another.

This is London’s third Instagram post since Hussle’s tragic death on March 31.

London Has Been Praised for Her Bravery & Poise Following Hussle’s Funeral

A very brave London took the stage at the Staples Center on Thursday afternoon. Wearing all white with a pair of sunglasses shielding her tears, London opened up about the love that she had with Hussle.

“I’ve never felt this type of pain before but I know that God is alive but bear with me all,” as she read another passage of words she had put together for the memorial. His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge,” London said during Hussle’s “Celebration of Life.”

London went on to talk about how Hussle was with his kids and how his outlook on life changed her as a person.

“To Ermias, the love of my life. You know what it is. Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you, I feel you everywhere. I’m so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this Earth. Until we meet again, the Marathon continues,” an emotional London concluded.

She has received endless amounts of love and support following her touching speech. Social media has been filled with some of the most uplifting, positive comments for London, who will raise Hussle’s son, Kross, as a single mother (Hussle also has a daughter named Emani from a previous relationship and London has a son, Kameron Carter, with her ex, Lil Wayne).

Lauren London was and is now forever the standard. The strength, the loyalty, and just the genuine love displayed today and since this shit happened is unparalleled! She on a whole another “ride or die” level. Y’all females could never! Back to ghostin y’all bitches! ✌🏼 — GOLD (@MKHUSTLE) April 12, 2019

Lauren London is so eloquent with her words. The words she uses is so beautiful. my word. 😩 — chinyerè (@TheNamesJoy) April 12, 2019

The way @LaurenLondon is carrying herself through all this just shows me how powerful love is and how strong women really are. — laura (@loloricococo) April 12, 2019

Lauren London is a woman I strive to be ❤️ #realrecognizereal — teflon don. (@Katieeeeee_dee) April 12, 2019

I pray Lauren London rests well tonight …. Sis has shared more with us in a week than she has her entire career… I know that must be exhausting for someone so private …. She didn't owe us a thing especially during her grief…. She deserves peace … 💙💙💙 — Molly Carter (@BrandiMishonna) April 12, 2019

