Nipsey Hussle Last Photo? Picture Shows Rapper With Child

Fans are circulating what they say is a last photo of Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was shot to death outside his clothing store in Los Angeles.

The photo shows the rapper posing with a fan’s small child. Although Hussle was the father of two children, including a son, the posts say the photo originated on the Facebook page of a fan. Another photo in the sequence shows Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, posing with a man. Here are the photos that fans say represent Hussle’s last photos:

His last pictures😢 things like this scare tf out of me. I'm soooo sorry @NipseyHussle this shouldn't have never happened to you. 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/rVYo7s8S8Q — ً (@NoTixNoSkates) April 1, 2019

In the photo, you can see the parking lot that is in front of Marathon clothing, where Hussle died. In addition, other photos circulated that showed Hussle lying wounded in the same parking lot wearing what looked like the same clothes. Heavy is not printing those graphic pictures.

This is said to be last photo @NipseyHussle took with the son of a fan its real heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/DOXExnWccH — C. Louis (@CLouis1983) April 1, 2019

Some sites reported that the photo was snapped a few minutes before Hussle was fatally gunned down.

His last tweet was chillingly prophetic:

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Massive Crowds Gathered at the Shooting Scene to Remember the Slain Rapper

Nipsey Hussle was a beloved figure in his community because he was perceived as working to better it. Crowds gathered at Slauson and Crenshaw in Los Angeles to mourn his death in the hours after it occurred on March 31, 2019.

The crowd literally took over the parking lot in front of Nipsey’s store once the Los Angeles Police Department was done with the crime scene. The second police cleared away the tape, people flowed into the lot. Some played Hussle’s music. He was a Grammy nominee who had been putting out mixtapes for a decade.

A large crowd is currently at the location where rapper Nispey Hussle was shot and killed. https://t.co/318U0TByK9 pic.twitter.com/ppLN6cfKRb — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 1, 2019

“Shooting Nipsey on Crenshaw and Slauson is like walking into the Oval Office and shooting the President. No hyperbole,” wrote one distraught man on Twitter. Some people thought the location of the shooting was too brazen to not provoke questions. “I wanna know how whoever shot Nip got away on Crenshaw and Slauson, when that street always go traffic and always got people there 24/7,” wrote one man.

Slauson/Crenshaw, a chorus of almost blown car speakers 🔊 bumping Nipsey pic.twitter.com/npTDWMQ6sX — Guerrero Guerrero o baby when u (@wa_va_xo_) April 1, 2019

People blasted Hussle’s music throughout the area into the evening hours of March 31. (Be forewarned that some of the language in the tweets is profane.)

Police Haven’t Said Much About the Suspect

It’s just after 9pm PT, crowds are growing. @NipseyHussle music playing loud. A big party is surrounding the whole intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw. #NipseyHussle @NBCLA @RickNBCLA pic.twitter.com/iSJQIP3koR — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) April 1, 2019

Police have said little about the suspect beyond a brief description.

“UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved. You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours,” LAPD did write on Twitter.

BREAKING: LAPD just opened up the area where rapper @NipseyHussle was gunned down a few hours earlier signaling the end of their investigation of the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/9rtQCU20Ni — nathan (@LiloEskimo) April 1, 2019

When the shooting first occurred, the LAPD wrote, “At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available.”

One man wrote that he was staying up all night in memory of the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose efforts to improve his community were legendary.

People also created tribute posts in honor of Nipsey Hussle’s memory.

One of the realest rappers ever. He had a store in Crenshaw, a beautiful place where you'd go for all the good vibes. Basically like Maverick Carter's store in The Hate U Give. “If they kill me for this documentary, y’all better ride" – Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/eZ50SaOPHu — Nik (@NiklausJamesJr) April 1, 2019

“Sounds like the crowd is settling down, major traffic congestion at Crenshaw X Slauson, no further on possible shooting,” wrote one man on Twitter. Hussle was associated with a clothing store at that location, and that’s where he died. The suspect(s) have not yet been identified or apprehended.

SOUTH LA – LAPD requesting a backup @ Slauson & Crenshaw. Seems a large crowd is breaking through LAPD barriers (#NipseyHussle). — Hollywood Scanner (@HWDScanner) April 1, 2019

“I think imma go out to Slauson & Crenshaw tonight. I need to be around the energy of others that feel the same. The internet isn’t real life. 😔,” wrote one man on Twitter.

Slauson & Crenshaw is really going up rn 🙏🏽 #RIPNIP — 🐾 (@manaaaa_ca) April 1, 2019

“The scene on Slauson & Crenshaw right now is beyond moving,” wrote one Twitter user. “Look at what Nipsey meant to the community there. He helped the homeless, helped the schools, gave kids clothes, put a tech program there to help develop urban youth for the future in the tech world. RIP Nip. Blessings.”

Wrote another man, “Nipsey Hussle was the true meaning of the word, “impactful.” That’s why people who did not know him are affected by his passing. His work and influence went well beyond Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson.”