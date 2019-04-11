Nipsey Hussle’s Mother, Angelique Smith: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nipsey Hussle’s mother, Angelique Smith, is speaking at her son’s funeral today. She just recently spoke publicly since her son died. Nipsey often credited his mother with helping push him to read and be as successful as he was. His death was heartbreaking for his entire family. Here is what you need to know about Nipsey Hussle’s mother.

1. Angelique Smith Said Her Son Was Humble, Intelligent, & Respectful

Nipsey Hussle's mother speaks on his passing: "Do not mourn because Nipsey is great… Now he is even greater" 🎥: FB/Jai Yew pic.twitter.com/M8tr60zbQH — Rap-Up (@RapUp) April 9, 2019

Angelique Smith only had the highest of praise to say about her son once she broke her silence and spoke publicly, USA Today reported. She hopes that he will be remembered as a “humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity.”

In a message to his fans and friends she said, “Do not mourn because Nipsey is great… Now he is even greater.”

She also said that death is not something to be feared. “Death is just the beginning of a wonderful world. And I tell myself, Ermias liked thrilling things. And now my son knows the mystery—the secret, rather, to the mystery of life.”

2. She Said That Even as a Young Boy, He Recognized His Potential

“He’s there with you now. He’s there with me now. Please be encouraged.” Nipsey Hussle’s mother, Angelique Smith, gives powerful & encouraging words in how to deal with losing Nipsey. pic.twitter.com/fwgwsKvNbn — Def Pen (@defpen) April 9, 2019

Smith told a story about how Nipsey Hussle recognized his own potential even when he was a young boy, USA Today shared. She said he used to pester his school counselor, wanting to be put in advanced classes.

“He recognized at an early age his own capability. … His own potential. He has always known.”

3. Nipsey Hussle Said His Mom Pressured Him To Read When He Was a Child

Hussle once said that his dad liked to watch CNN while his mother pressured him to read. He told Rap-Up about his album Victory Lap: “It’s the story of Nipsey Hussle. This dude who came from L.A., whose dad came from Africa, who was raised in the inner city of Los Angeles in the ’90s, when gang banging was at its peak, when all of the political riots, everything that was going on with LAPD, and all that stuff in L.A. was at its peak, but then who also was raised around books, whose mom put pressure on him to read, and whose dad watched CNN all day. It’s an interesting take on South Central.”

4. His Mom Was Born in America & His Dad Is From Eritrea

No such thing as a “normal” day in diplomacy. After a reception to bid farewell to my Saudi counterpart, my colleague and I chatted with artist & rapper @NlPSEYHUSSLE who traveled to #Eritrea with his dad and brother to visit family. Check out his tour schedule. #hecalledmemaam pic.twitter.com/gV56ZArvR7 — Natalie E. Brown (@Gnatalie23) April 20, 2018

Nipsey Hussle told CBS LA that his grandma and his mom raised him. “I was raised by my mom, grandma. She was real big on keeping a tight family and big on love. That was my home life. Then outside it was a little chaotic.”

He told Complex: “My mom is American, so I was raised in her household in my formative years.”

His father, meanwhile, came to the United States after fleeing an ongoing war in Eritrea, Nipsey Hussle told Africa’s Country. He’s visited the country where his father is from twice and it was “life-changing,” he told CBS LA. “To see my family breathe the air for a little bit.” He and his father last visited in 2018 with Nipsey’s brother.

5. Angelique Smith Is Trying to Comfort the People Coming to Her with Their Condolences

Amazingly, in the midst of her intense grief, Angelique Smith is trying to comfort those who come to comfort her over her son’s death, BET reported. She said that is “chasing away the spirit of fear and grief… retaliation and anger.” She said she is at “perfect peace.”

In a nine-minute video to his fans, she said, in part: I have strength, and I want to lift you up. Because Nipsey is great. And now he’s even greater because he has no bounds and no limits. His energy is everywhere. He’s there with you now and he’s here with me now. And please be encouraged.”

For full Nipsey Hussle coverage, go here.