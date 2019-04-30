Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Wants Guardianship of Emani: Report

Samantha Smith, the sister of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, is seeking guardianship of the artist’s young daughter Emani, according to a report in TMZ.

The report says the courts have not ruled on Smith’s request. Emani is the child that Nipsey Hussle had with Tanisha Asghedom, his ex-girlfriend. Over the years, she’s had some pointed things to say on social media about their relationship.

After his death, Smith posted a moving tribute to her brother in which she vowed to watch over his children. “I got Lauren. I got Emani,” she wrote in part. “I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of every day and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too.” Kross is Hussle’s son with current partner Lauren London.

Here’s what you need to know:

Smith Took the Move to Ensure Stability for Emani, Reports Say

TMZ reported on April 30 that Smith wants “to ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship.”

TMZ is reporting that Nipsey took care of Emani before his death and that Smith has also been involved in her care.

Tanisha has not responded publicly to the report.

Nipsey Hussle, the rapper known for his work in the community and his album, Victory Lap, leaves behind two children, of which Emani is one. He also has a son with current girlfriend, Lauren London. That child is not involved in the current dispute.

On Social Media, Tanisha Uses Nipsey’s Real Last Name & Posts Photos of Emani

Tanisha’s messages on Facebook date back several years. One, in 2013, read, “top of the a.m to my real husslers.” In August 2013, she wrote, perhaps in a premonition, “I just had a bad dream about my childs father some ppl beat him up bad at a store and i saved him but they got him again sh*t had me almost in tears i wonder what that means….”

She added, “it was just a dream yall no need for yall to be arguing just speaking my mind on my page.” She also wrote, “no im talking bout nip and yea we no bout blacc sam and he is not always around.”

Tanisha’s last post on Instagram, where she goes by the name Chyna Hussle, came on April 28. Nipsey died on March 31. The post shows a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. She also posted a photo showing an Easter egg with Nipsey’s name on it.

On April 13, she wrote: “I LOVE YOU ERMY U NO WHEN IM MAD AT YOU ITS ERMIAS Joseph I love you so much.”

In 2018, she wished Nipsey a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, “Well good morning I would like to wish This Man a Happy 🎂 day hope your ugly ass enjoy your day…”

Some reminded the world to think of Tanisha too. “God bless Tanisha, the mother of Nipsey’s first child. She’s gotten lost in all of this. I’m uplifting eternal prayers for her as well. God bless you Tanisha 🙏🏿🏁” wrote one man on Twitter, after Hussle died, echoing the thoughts of others.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, w

The LAPD has identified a suspect – Eric Holder – in Hussle’s death. You can read more about the suspect here. Holder is now in police custody.

Tanisha still uses Nipsey Hussle’s last name on social media; however, his death certificate stated that the rapper was never married. She is Tanisha Asghedom on Facebook. She has also used the name Chyna Hussle on Twitter. On Facebook, Tanisha writes that she is currently in a relationship and says:

“Studied at Rich Rollin

Went to Westchester Senior High

Lives in Los Angeles, California

From Los Angeles, California

In a relationship.”

Tanisha Asghedom has stoked speculation over the years that she was reconciling with Hussle, despite his high-profile relationship with actress Lauren London. London has been at his side in recent GQ Magazine profiles, at events, and, in 2016, she gave birth to his son, Kross.

However, according to BET, when a fan asked in 2017 whether Tanisha was getting back together with the rapper, she responded, “We never broke up lol show me the blog.”

She also reportedly attempted to tweet at London, writing, “He told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me,” BET reported. Here’s the full tweet: “@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me.” As noted, Tanisha goes by the name Chyna Hussle on Twitter, where that message appeared.

@Hits92FLL @IamLaurenLondon he told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me — tanisha (@chynahussle) May 22, 2014

Nipsey appeared close to the couple’s child, Emani, his only daughter.

In 2013, Tanisha wrote on Facebook, “I’m very beautiful I love my life and how I live it I move fast and yea b*tch my fist do do so don’t judge its book by its cover I still have it in me hahahaha I’m a lil older calmed down but don’t test the waters u might drown.”

That same year, she shared a picture of Nipsey and wrote, “What me and emani is the only one that can get him to smile hahaha.”

However, it appears that Nipsey moved on, and he’d reportedly been dating London for years; she gave birth to his son Kross back in 2016, and his Instagram page is filled with photos with Lauren in a recent GQ shoot. (For her part, Tanisha has photos showing her with a different man on Facebook.)