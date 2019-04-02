Nipsey Hussle Surveillance Video Shows Shooting Suspect

TMZ has obtained a copy of a surveillance video that captures the Nipsey Hussle shooting, including the suspect from afar. The video is grainy, and, as a result, it is not particularly graphic. However, be forewarned that it’s still disturbing because of the moment it captures.

The LAPD has identified a suspect – Eric Holder – in Hussle’s death. You can read more about the suspect here.

You can watch the video here:

The video does show that Nipsey Hussle and the suspect were in a group of people before the shooting broke out and a man falls on the ground in front of a white car. Another man also falls. The suspect then appears to kick the prone man, and runs off. Another man also runs frantically away from the scene in the disturbing video.

According to TMZ, the video shows the suspect shoot Nipsey three times, he briefly leaves, and he then returns and shoots Nipsey Hussle again, before kicking him.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Gunman Might Have Been Confronted by Nipsey Hussle About Alleged ‘Snitching,’ Reports Say

TMZ is reporting that the gunman had a conversation with Hussle before the shooting in which Hussle accused him of “snitching.” Authorities have not confirmed that account. KTLA-TV reported that authorities have identified the suspect and are searching for him.

People expressed horror on Twitter. “Just watching this nipsey hussle murder surveillance video really breaks my heart !!!! TF!!! People are heartless yo!!!” one man wrote.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that it’s believed the gunman “got into a dispute” with Nipsey Hussle and knows the rapper. The sources also told the newspaper that they think the motive was personal, but the shooter has ties to street gangs. Nipsey Hussle died after being shot in the head, according to The Times.

Nipsey Hussle’s final tweet was somewhat prophetic. It read: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Previously LAPD described the suspect as only a black male. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Authorities scheduled a press conference for 8:30 a.m. April 2 to update the public on the case. “Join us live tomorrow at 8:30 am for a press conference in which @LAPDChiefMoore will address the surge in violence in the city of Los Angeles & there will be an update on the murder investigation of Nipsey Hussle. Reminder, any info on this tragic homicide, call 323-786-5175,” LAPD wrote.

“Tonight’s homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore wrote.

Unrest broke out on the evening of April 1 at a Nipsey Hussle memorial. “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order,” LAPD HQ wrote on Twitter.

The Grammy nominated rapper, whose real name is Ermias Ashgedom, was known for his mixtapes, his studio album Victory Lap, and his community engagement. He died in the parking lot outside his clothing store, Marathon.

The possible identification of a suspect known to Nipsey flies in the face of conspiracy theories flowing around the Internet.