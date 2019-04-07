Nuchas Empanadas on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nuchas Empanadas is a food stand company owned by Ariel Barbouth. He will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank in the hopes that investors will help him sell to retailers and supermarket chains.

Nuchas Empanadas was established in 2011 and has several different locations throughout New York. Read on to learn more about how Barbouth started the company, and how he hopes to expand it moving forward.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nuchas Specializes In Empanadas Made from Traditional Argentinian Recipes

Nuchas specializes in empanadas, which are baked or fried pastries that hold any number of fillings. According to the Shark Tank Blog, they bake their empanadas and fills them with beef, pork, chicken and various dessert fillings. They also provide vegetarian and vegan offerings. Each location prepares their empanadas by hand, and uses fresh ingredients without added hormones or antibiotics. The average cost for a Nuchas empanada is between $4-6.

Nuchas offers several dough options; including rosemary, basil, spinach, paprika, Parmesan and turmeric. The most common empanada they sell adheres to the traditional Argentinian recipe: beef, onions, hot pepper powder, oregano, hard-boiled egg and olives. It was this recipe that first inspired Barbouth to go into business. Nuchas also sells empanadas that represent cultures from around the world. You can check out the different menu choices below:

Vegetarian portobello mushroom and spinach with berbere, an Ethiopian spice mix

Vegan Indian shiitake curry with eggplant, zucchini, potatoes and coconut milk

Chicken tikka popular in Bangladesh and Pakistan with yogurt, red chili and ginger paste

Creole-style shrimp jambalaya with andouille sausage

Mexican-inspired chicken with chipotle sauce, olives and smoky Spanish paprika

Nutella, apples and cranberries for dessert

2. Ariel Barbouth Studied Tech at Boston University Before Starting the Company

Barbouth was born in Argentina but has spent most of his life in the United States. He graduated from Boston University with an M.S. in Innovation and Technology, and briefly worked in the field of venture capitalism. According to All Shark Tank Products, however, Barbouth has always had a passion for cuisine, and invested in several start-up food companies before starting his own.

During a visit to Argentina, Barbouth rediscovered empanadas, and decided to make them the focus of his business. He moved to New York with his wife Leni in 2009, and by 2011, they had invested $9,000 of their own money into the company. The first Nuchas stand opened at a small kiosk in Times Square, and was followed by a pair of food trucks and pushcarts.

“I’m from Argentina, and in Argentina we eat a lot of empanadas. But this is New York, this is not Argentina,” Barbouth told CBS Local. “So trying to come to New York to just do what they do in my country wasn’t really what I wanted, because I moved here because I love food from everywhere. We’re in the hand-held food business. We happen to make great empanadas.”

3. Nuchas Has Won Several Critics Honors Including the 2014 People’s Taste Award

Nuchas Empanadas has won several critics honors since its inception. It won the Rookie of the Year Vendy and the People’s Choice Vendy in 2013, which are annual awards presented by the Street Vendor Project. It also won the 2014 People’s Taste Award and the Best New York Food Truck in the New York vs. Boston food truck competition, which is an annual competition held in Boston. Nuchas’ Jambalaya empanada also took the award for Best Seafood.

Barbouth spoke to Business Interview about his success and the great risks that his family took. “My other passion has been helping small businesses get started and seeing ideas and dreams become reality,” he said. “As a venture capitalist, I was able to do that across a wide range of industries, food being one of them.”

“I’ve registered the Nuchas.com domain name in December 2006, so it has been over 5 years in the making,” he continued. “My one motto in life has always been, ‘It’s all about timing’, and only in 2009 we decided to give it a go. The hardest part was really how and when to get it started in a place like NY, without much capital. Rents can easily crash you in no time so you really have to be cautious on when to take each step.”

4. Barbouth Believes That Empanadas Are Becoming a ‘Mainstream’ Food

Barbouth is confident that empanadas are growing in popularity throughout the United States. “Most gourmet stores and supermarkets as well as many high-end restaurants have been featuring a version of an empanada in their offerings for quite some time now,” he observed. “They are on the verge of becoming mainstream. Over the past two months, we have had people from all over the world not only eating Nuchas, but also taking pictures of our kiosk and writing about it on their blogs and newspapers.”

Barbouth said that his initial gut feeling was pivotal in moving forward with the company. “It all started with a very strong gut feeling, which has proved correct over the past few years and specially since we opened in the heart of Times Square,” he recalled. “It is common knowledge that if you can offer a truly great product, made fresh (baked on premises throughout the day in our case), with the best ingredients at a reasonable price in a convenient package, people will buy it.”

“Although I am from Argentina, it seems that I needed to live in the US and then move back to Argentina to really understand that there is a world of difference between an empanada and a truly AMAZING empanada,” he added. “This is how Nuchas was created. It so happens that what you call Argentine Street foods could have all those attributes and more in one simple package.”

5. Barbouth Wants ‘Shark Tank’ Investors to Help Crossover Into Supermarket Chains

According to the Shark Tank Blog, Barbouth will be seeking to expand his retail presence and his ties to supermarket chains. He will no doubt want one of the Shark Tank investors to offer him a bid, so that he can make that transition as easily as possible.

“The feedback been incredible on every level, both from happy customers as well as offers to bring our brand elsewhere, in the US and overseas,” he told Business Interview. When asked what his plans were for the future, Barbouth said, “We are on schedule to open a second location in March or April and a third one a few months after that, both in NY. After that, our plan calls for expansion throughout the Northeast as part of our brand building.”