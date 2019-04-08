Paige on Summer House: She is ‘Teaching Carl How to Date’ Her

Paige and Carl have shared a few steamy make out sessions throughout season three, and fans are wondering if the two are going to be an official couple anytime soon, or if what they have is just a fling, especially since Carl seems to be head-over-heels for the 26-year-old fashion writer.

According to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Paige claims she’s a tough cookie to crack when it comes to dating, so she is easing Carl into dating her by “teaching” him how.

“I think that I was just always in the pantry because, like, that’s where we kept waters, that’s where all the snacks were,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “So, I feel like Carl [Radke] knew to find me there. And I just feel comfortable if there’s four boxes of dried pasta if I’m making out with someone.”

“I’m a really tough cookie when it comes to dating, I have a lot of rules, I have a lot of stuff,” she continues. “So, I tried to teach Carl how to date me, but you’ll definitely see — I think he gets a lot better at following my rules.”

She says her rules involve plenty of courting, including sweet texts in the morning, plenty of surprise dates, and lots of attention. “You don’t have to be obsessed with me, but, like, that’s a bonus,” she tells Entertainment Tonight.

However, despite her vigorous training, she says that the two are definitely not dating quite yet. “Today, we are not an item,” Paige confesses. “Today I am very single.”

Still, Paige says she and Carl are “the best of friends” and “talk all the time,” according to Entertainment Tonight. They just didn’t click romantically, and Summer House fans will get to see why in the coming weeks. It all comes to a head when co-star Kyle Cooke accuses Paige of leading Carl on.

“I definitely hold my own with that, because I feel like I did the exact opposite with Carl,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “I told him, you know, how I felt about him and I said, if you want to continue this, these are the steps you have to take, and this is how it’s gonna go down. And if you want to do that, then cool, we’ll see what happens, but, you know, men don’t ever listen.”

Do you think Paige is leading Carl on, especially since he seems so smitten with her? Or do you think she has made her intentions very clear, and is just having fun? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in to Summer House every Monday at 10/9c on Bravo to catch all the drama and to see where Carl and Paige’s relationship ends up.

