Pauly D and Vinny’s Dating Show Premiere Time & Channel

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino aren’t just about finding girls who are DTF at the club. Now, the two have their own dating show, Bachelor style. And, it’s called Double Shot of Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. A total of 20 contestants, some of whom are die-hard Jersey Shore fans, are hoping to find love … or at least, lust. Get the rundown on what time the show premieres, the regular show schedule, what channel to watch and more in our rundown below.

‘DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE’ PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The time slot for the new show is Thursday nights, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. But, for the premiere, it will be a super-sized episode, running from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:30 p.m. CT.

‘DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE’ CHANNEL: The show follows the Jersey Shore formula, headed up by MTV, so tune in to the MTV network to watch Double Shot at Love. Check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, Verizon) for the exact channel number.

HOW TO WATCH THE PAULY D AND VINNY DATING SHOW ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include MTV. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR.

‘DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE WITH DJ PAULY D AND VINNY’ CAST: DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are the stars, with a cast of contestants vying for love. Here is the list of contestants.

ALLI ADAMS, 28, GREEN BAY, WI

ALYSSE JOYNER, 24, BROOKLYN, NY

ASHLEY LANDS, 24, NEW YORK, NY

BRITTANI “B-LASHES” SCHWARTZ, 27, LAKE GROVE, NY

BRITTNAY DAWSON, 33, NORFOLK, NE

CATE LAPERA, 27, STATEN ISLAND, NY

CHRISTINA LAWRENCE, 29, LOS ANGELES, CA

DERYNN PAIGE, 25, FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ

DESEREE FLORES, 37, SCOTTSDALE, AZ

ELLE WILSON, 25, WAVERLY, PA

HOLLY GURBISZ, 26, MATAWAN, NJ

MARIA ELIZONDO, 22, WEST NEW YORK, NJ

MARISSA LUCCHESE, 22, MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY

MICHELLE “MISH” GAO, 22, TUSTIN, CA

NADYA ERAZO, 29, POMONA, CA

NIKKI HALL, 26, LOS ANGELES, CA

SHIRA TRAN, 27, NEW ORLEANS, LA

SUSAN “SUZI” BAIDYA, 30, IRVINE, CA

VICTORIA FRYER, 25, LONG BEACH, CA

ZULJEILY ANDINO, 30, MIAMI, FL

‘DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE WITH DJ PAULY D AND VINNY’ EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Double Trouble” and the Xfinity description of episode 1 reads, “Pauly and Vinny pull the ultimate prank on 20 women who think they are on a celebrity dating show; while some women take it all in stride, others crack under the pressure.”

‘DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE WITH DJ PAULY D AND VINNY’ EPISODE 2: “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble” is the title of episode 2 and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “Sparks fly when first kisses for Pauly and Vinny make it clear which women are the favorites; Pauly and Vinny duke it out for the chance to take some of the women out on a date; someone unexpectedly leaves the house.”