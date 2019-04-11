Pauly D & Ex-Girlfriend Aubrey O’Day Met On a Dating Show

DJ Pauly D made a name for himself on the reality TV show Jersey Shore. He went on to take part in other projects, one of which was appearing on the dating show Famously Single. The series followed celebrities who all move in together and try to solve their romantic problems. On the show, Aubrey O’Day, who many know from the singing group Danity Kane, took a liking to Pauly and the two ended up dating off and on for well over a year.

Their relationship turned rocky and they ended up on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, trying to salvage what was left in their union. Aubrey said that she felt tortured in their relationship and Pauly was clearly over the situation. The two ended up breaking up for good.

In September 2018, Pauly D talked about his relationship with Aubrey to People, and he said he felt relieved about it ending. He also said that his Jersey Shore cast-mates were happy he was no longer with Aubrey.

One thing that Pauly said was a surprise to him was Aubrey’s Trump scandal. She allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., which ended in 2012 when Trump’s wife, Vanessa, supposedly discovered text messages between the two. Pauly told People that, “I found out when the world found out, it was in the press and I said, ‘Oh, wow! That’s crazy.’ Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet. I’m glad that I was out of that whole situation.” In March 2018, Donald and Vanessa ultimately split.

Recently, Pauly D appeared on another reality dating show, where he and other celebrities dated “clones”. It was called Game of Clones and each celebrity got to date multiple people who looked like their celebrity crushes. As for what happens on his new reality show Double Shot at Love, Reality Tit Bit reports that Pauly D is currently single. So, if he does end up with someone on the show, it’s definitely being kept hush hush.

Ahead of the show’s big premiere, Pauly dished to Entertainment Weekly about the difficulties of dating, as a celebrity. He also discussed his reservations when it came to doing Double Shot at Love. Pauly D revealed, “Being in the public eye, it’s difficult to meet genuine women that are into you for the right reasons. And here, we are going into a television show with girls wanting to be on television. So to find real love, I was a bit hesitant. But, I was able to sit down for a period of time with these women and build connections and see who is actually genuinely looking for love, because that is what I went in for.”

As for what Aubrey O’Day has been up to lately, she’s been performing as part of her musical duo Dumb Blonde. The other half of the duo is Shannon Bex, who was a part of Danity Kane with Aubrey.