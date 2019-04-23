Pokemon: Ash Ketchum’s Voice Says Her Job Doesn’t Feel like Work

Sarah Natochenny has lent her voice to just about anything imaginable in the anime and video gaming world. You name it: Batman, Robin Hood, and Harry Potter, easily come to mind.

BUT, Pokemon cartoon and video game enthusiasts most probably recognize her as the voice of Ash Ketchum, the main character in the Pokémon anime series.

For those tardy to the party: Ash always dreamed of becoming a Pokémon Master and has the ability to sense and control aura. Additionally, Ash Ketchum has the ability to understand the feelings of Pokémon because of the immense amount of time spent.

Pokemon has been on television for years and Natochenny has been featured on over 400 episodes of Pokémon as a voice over.

She has also voiced Ash in the “Pokemon” movies and has acted on television, in movies and video games.

A quick fact: Natochenny started acting at age 12 after winning a bronze medal at the Junior Olympics for Rhythmic Gymnastics. She slid into the role of Ash Ketchum quite seamlessly.

She also studied straight and musical improvisation at the Upright Citizens Brigade and Magnet theaters in Manhattan. She got the role of Ash after auditioning.

“We do an episode or two per week,” Sarah Natochenny told me on Scoop B Radio.

“And it takes a couple of hours for me to record my parts. It sounds like a lot and looking back on it, it feels like a lot but it’s not that much work.”

Natochenny attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute’s Young Actors Program. She also studied straight and musical improvisation at the Upright Citizens Brigade and Magnet Theatres in New York.

While still being so young and having built a firm foundation, she’s also looking at the future.

“I want to do more comedy and I want to keep doing animation for sure,” Natochenny tells Scoop B Radio.

“It’s not something that I’ve been actively pursuing for a long time, but I want to possibly a year from now, but I’ve been focusing on other parts of my career, but I want to stay and grow in animation for sure.”

She loves what she’s doing especially since it is her passion!

“I’m going to make this sound easy, only because I’ve been doing this consistently for over a decade,” Natochenny told SyFy.