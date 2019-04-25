How to Watch Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019 Online & What Time It’s On

The 2019 Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina air tonight. Many also know the event as the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Get to know all the details on what time the show airs, what channels to watch, how to watch the awards show online and more information on the show below.

PREMIOS BILLBOARD 2019 TIME (TIEMPO): The Billboard Latin Music Awards air live on April 25, 2019 and they broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Tune in for the awards show, which runs for three hours.

PREMIOS BILLBOARD 2019 TV CHANNEL (CANAL): The awards show airs on two channels. Universo and Telemundo (WNJU) both are showing the awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is being held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PREMIOS BILLBOARD 2019 RED CARPET: Entertainment Tonight will air red carpet arrivals at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. There will also be a red carpet arrivals show airing live at 7 p.m. ET on the Telemundo channel, as well as on Universo. The official red carpet show is titled Alfombra Roja de los Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina 2019.

BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 LIVE STREAM: There are several options for watching the 2019 Premios Billboard online. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Telemundo in the United States on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Telemundo (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Telemundo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Telemundo (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Telemundo on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Telemundo (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Telemundo on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 PERFORMERS: Performers for the event include Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Luis Fonsi and Ozuna. Here is the rundown of the performances:

Adriel Favela & Javier Rosas – “La Escuela No Me Gustó”

Anitta & Becky G – “Banana”

Anuel AA & Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny

Banda MS

Carlos Vives & Wisin – “Si Me Das Tu Amor”

CNCO – “Pretend”

Fonseca

Kany García

Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam & Sebastián Yatra – “Date La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony – “Parecen Viernes”

Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin & Anuel AA – “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)”

Pedro Capó

Raulin Rodriguez

Reik

Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Sean Paul & J Balvin “Contra La Pared”

Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos – “Aullando”