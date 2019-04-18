Q Money: Rapper Arrested in Calvin Chappell Murder

Q Money, a Cleveland, Ohio rapper whose real name is Qamar Akee Williams, is accused in the murder of a fellow musician.

He’s now been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, police announced on April 18, 2019. He’s accused in the April 15 shooting death of Calvin Alexander Chappell in Decatur, Georgia.

Here’s his booking information from DeKalb County Jail. It says he was booked into the jail just before 3 p.m. on April 17, 2019 on a charge of felony murder.

People who know him were surprised by the accusations.

“He had a little temper on him, but not nothing like that. I ain’t never heard of him doing anything violent,” insisted Twon Kash to Cleveland19.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

Q Money Turned Himself in After Being Accused of Shooting Another Rapper

#BREAKING: Q Money has been arrested for murder https://t.co/Gmi6zFy0gu — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 18, 2019

Q Money was taken into custody when he turned himself in, according to WSB-TV.

HotNewHipHop.com explains that the murder coincides with a new album release. According to the site, he was signed to Warner Brothers last year and just released a song called “Neat” with Young Dolph, Peewee Longway, and YFN Lucci.

According to The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Q Money has a past conviction from 2014 for drug trafficking.

The newspaper reported that Q Money’s star in the rap world has risen quickly after his song “Work” racked up 8.5 million views on YouTube. However, violence has plagued that rise. Gunfire erupted after people followed him for the making of his new music video, the newspaper reported, although he was not accused of it. You can see his website here.

The Victim Was Another Emerging Rapper, Reports Say

The victim, Calvin Chappell, was described as a “fellow rapper” by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reported that Q Money now faces a felony murder charge.

The victim was a 24-years-old rapper from Cleveland and was shot multiple times, per AJC. Q Money is 23 and is from Avon, Ohio. The newspaper reported that Chappell was found dead in the livingroom of a home in DeKalb County on Monday, and a roommate allegedly saw Q Money – or Qamar Williams – standing over the victim.

Williams is then accused of repeatedly saying “I,” according to AJC, and another man alleged, “Q had done something.” Both Q Money and the victim knew each other, the newspaper reported. According to Cleveland19, a witness to the shooting “woke up his cousin and the two wrestled the gun from the rapper, forcing him out the door.”

The Plain Dealer reported that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right head.