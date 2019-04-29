Queen Band 2019: Tour Dates & Tickets

Queen is in the midst of a career renaissance. The rock band is riding high on the acclaim of the Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and tonight’s ABC documentary. To capitalize on this success, founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor will be will be going on a nationwide tour with Adam Lambert.

According to Billboard, the tour will span 23 cities, and includes many of the band’s most famous hits. It kicks off on July 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. “We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” Lambert wrote in a statement. May added: “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got out best notices ever, so we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

Tickets are available on StubHub, TicketMaster and the official Queen website. Check out the full list of tour dates below, which span from July to August 23.

Jul 10 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Jul 12 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Jul 14 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Jul 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Jul 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Jul 23 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jul 24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jul 27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jul 28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul 30 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Jul 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug 03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug 04 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug 06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug 09 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug 10 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug 13 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug 15 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Aug 18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Aug 20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Aug 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug 23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Queen first teamed up with Lambert during the 2009 American Idol finale. Lambert recalled the experience during an interview with UCR. “I had a lot of help,” he said, referencing Queen collaborator Spike Edney. “Spike, who’s on keys, I kept looking at over and over again, like, ‘Am I supposed to come in here? How long is the guitar solo? Is it my turn?’ What I love most about being a vocalist is the adrenaline – the thrill of something that can possibly go wrong. I like the danger in that.”

Since that initial performance, Queen and Lambert have performed over 180 concerts together. In 2012, Lambert talked about the pressure of filling in for the late Freddie Mercury and the expectations that fans have. “I was really nervous. Not only did I have to make sure my voice held up and I know all the words, but it was also the perception of the fans; I definitely had some concerns,” he told People. “This is not my music that I wrote: This is me, as a guest, with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, singing the songs that one of the greatest rock singers of all time brought to life.”

“Freddie is irreplaceable. There’s no way to compare to him,” Lambert continued. “It was always my hope that audiences would understand that I’m up there just excited to sing great music that everyone knows. And also to facilitate an opportunity for Brian and Roger, to keep being onstage and playing. Watching them delight in this connection with their fan base is really, really inspiring. And I’m just happy to be a part of it.”