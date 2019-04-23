Quentin Mare Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Quentin Mare, a renowned Broadway actor, has died at the age of 49. Mare was a native of Chicago who called New York City home since the 1990s. Mare’s death was confirmed by Time Out theater critic Adam Feldman who wrote on Twitter, “Very sad to learn of the death earlier today of the much-loved Quentin Maré, one of those local actors we take for granted will be around and doing quietly great work forever.”

1. Brian Cox Called Mare’s Death a ‘Personal Tragedy’

While Scottish acting legend Brian Cox told Broadway World upon learning of Mare’s passing, “His passing is not only a personal tragedy for his friends and loved ones but also a reminder of the impossible conditions actors in New York have to endure, trying to sustain a career in the theater and keep body and soul together.” Mare and Cox had starred in “Rock ‘n’ Roll” together. Broadway World says that Mare is survived by his daughter, Ella, as well as his partner, Broadway costume designer Sarah Laux, in addition to ” a tremendous network of friends in New York, and all over the world.”

2. Mare’s Cause of Death Has Been Given as ‘Natural Causes’

Broadway World reported that Mare’s cause of death was being given as natural causes. Mare was found dead on April 21. The article saw his close friend, “Goonies” star Martha Plimpton, also pay tribute saying that Mare was “a poet’s actor-smart, acerbic, prone to darker modes, yet open and warm and loyal… I don’t think any of us who knew and loved him had any idea how many hundreds of other people loved him. He just never let on.”

3. Mare Said He Loved Theater Acting Because it Tied Him ‘to the Very Roots of Western Civilization’

In a 2015 interview with Theater in the Now, Mare was asked why he chose to become a theater actor. He responded by saying, “It’s immediate. It can be cathartic. It’s ephemeral… each performance is entirely unique to that very moment. It’s communal… audience and actors are all breathing the same air, sharing molecules and energy. Also, it ties me to the very roots of Western Civilization. Beyond all of that? It’s where the best writing lives… and the only medium that seems interested in having me participate with any regularity!” During that same interview, Mare said that his friends mostly referred to him as “Q.”

4. Mare Studied Advertising in Illinois Before Heading to New York City to Study Acting

According to his Facebook page, Mare studied musical education at Northern Illinois University between 1988 and 1990 and then Columbia College Chicago, where he studied advertising between 1990 and 1992. In 1999, Mare came to New York City to study acting at Juilliard. Mare said of his education, “A few failed attempts at undergrad. For actor training, Juilliard. (This attempt was successful.)”

5 Mare Has Appeared in Episodes of ‘The Good Fight’ & ‘Elementary’

Quentin Maré has died. A man I loved. I am privileged to have known him. — Robert Emmet Lunney (@RobEmmetLunney) April 22, 2019

Among Mare’s acting credits, via his IMDb page, are appearances in the CBS television shows “Elementary” and “The Good Fight,” as well as the movie “Body of Lies” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe. In his theater career, Mare has appeared with Denzel Washington in “King Lear” in 2005 and “Julius Caesar” with Christoper Plummer.

