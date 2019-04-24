RHONY Ramona Singer Boyfriend News: Is She Dating Anyone Right Now?

Tonight on The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer and her friends encounter Ramona’s ex-husband Mario. Ramona and Mario were married from 1992 until 2016; they split in 2014 following the news of his affair.

The official synopsis for tonight episode, entitled “Birds, Broads, and Breakups,” reads “Tinsley and Luann attend an Al-Anon meeting; Dorinda joins Tinsley for a dress rehearsal before her big day as guest ringmaster at the Big Apple Circus; Ramona, Luann and Sonja run into Ramona’s ex, Mario; Dorinda hosts a spa day for the ladies.” Mario’s cameo on season 11 of the reality show was teased in the trailer, and his time spent with Ramona is expected to play out in the episode.

If Instagram is any indication, Ramona appears to be single. The only men featured in her recent posts are her doctor, dentist, and Andy Cohen, and on Valentine’s Day she shared a photo of a vase of red roses with the caption “Who is your valentine this year ? Mine are my #girlfriends #love !!!” Unless the bouquet was from an admirer she wanted to keep under wraps, she was most likely single for the February holiday and the flowers were a gift from one of her friends.

One post, however, shared the week before Valentine’s Day, raised eyebrows and sparked questions about Ramona’s current relationship status. Though Ramona is clearly posing with a man in the photo, captioned “Wearing red for good luck to celebrate the #chinesenewyear last night @oavnyc #aboutlastnight,” his identity has been covered with a heart eyes emoji edited over his face. In the comments, fans are split about who the man might be, with Harry Dubin and Mario being the two top guesses.

In December 2018, TMZ shared photos of Ramona and Harry making out in public, but the publication reported the next day that it was just an alcohol-induced kiss and not an indication of a relationship or friends with benefits situation between the two.

According to Us Weekly, Mario was first rumored to be cheating on Ramona with socialite Kasey Dexter in 2013 and Ramona and her husband attempted to work through the scandal. After Ramona confronted him about seeing Dexter again and kicked him out, she considered reconciling again but ultimately went ahead with her decision to split up. She told the magazine “I was walking on eggshells. I have closure now. You give someone a chance, and if they can’t change, you have to go on with your life… I married a traditional man, a God-fearing man — high morals, high scruples, believes in family and tradition. This man today is not the man I married.” Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The formerly married couple shares a 23-year-old daughter, Avery, and both appear to have a good relationship with her and an active role in her life. Of their relationship as co-parents, Bravo TV reports that Ramona said “Mario and I are in a very good place. We’re friends. We share a daughter together — and, listen, he was a really great husband and father for some many years, he really was, that’s why we were married for over 20 years.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.