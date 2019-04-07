Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 Reunion Spoilers

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs tonight on Bravo. It will recount all of the drama that occurred during season eleven, while host Andy Cohen will attempt to keep the peace between cast members. Read on to learn about crucial spoilers and reunion details.

NeNe Leakes will be the biggest target heading into tonight’s reunion, as she unfollowed all of her co-stars except Shamari DeVoe and Marlo Hampton. As a result, the gossip blog Tamara Tattles claims that the reunion will be a case of NeNe versus everyone else. The cast members went for NeNe’s throat when footage showed her calling her husband Gregg Leakes names and said that he was evil.

NeNe Leakes Is the Biggest Source of Drama Throughout the Reunion

Gregg is battling a cancer diagnosis, and NeNe recently celebrated his completion of chemotherapy on Instagram. “Today my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!” she wrote in the caption. “Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!”

NeNe said that she expected the rest of the cast to support her during her marital struggles, but it wound up backfiring, as they criticized her for attacking Gregg in the midst of his health problems. NeNe says that the judgement she got from her fellow cast members was what led to her to unfollow most of them.

NeNe Gets Into Fights With Eva Marcille & Porsha Williams During the Reunion

Eva Marcille and Tanya Sam both came into the reunion with a score to settle, and they made their presence known. Eva, in particular, was critical of NeNe after NeNe mocked her financial stability in a previous episode. Eva went after NeNe throughout the entire reunion, and reportedly impressed the producers at Bravo. Porsha Williams also came for NeNe, and the two are said to have had the biggest fight of the evening. Porsha was upset over #ClosetGate and some comments that NeNe made while she was pregnant.

Cynthia Bailey didn’t defend Nene, and was reportedly caught between the two feuding camps. She didn’t want to join in the mob mentality against NeNe, but she didn’t want to jeopardize her relationship with the other women as well. The result was a fence-riding appearance that didn’t pack the excitement of some of her peers.

Host Andy Cohen Reportedly Goes After NeNe During the Interview Portions

That said, Cynthia fared much better than the two cast members that NeNe aligned herself with: Shamari DeVoe and Marlo Hampton. “[She was] basically useless,” a source said about Shamari, which defies the buzz that surrounded her earlier in the season. Marlo was another causality of her NeNe connection, as she was merely described as being “loud.”

The biggest surprise, in terms of spoilers, is that host Andy Cohen really went after NeNe throughout the special. Tamara Tattles says that Cohen asked NeNe follow-up questions and gave examples that discredited the things she said. A source stated that Cohen “pretty much in the way he treated Kenya Moore on past reunions.”