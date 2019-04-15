Will Riley Thompson and Evelyn Cormier Be Eliminated on ‘American Idol’ Tonight?

Last night on American Idol 2019, the top 14 contestants performed for America’s votes. Some performed ballads, others delivered high-energy sets, and some sang fan-favorite songs. There are some definite front-runners this season, who have received overwhelming praise from the judges and from fans on social media. Alejandro Aranda, Madison Vandenburg, Laine Hardy, and Uche are just a few of the contestants who have captured the hearts of viewers.

There have also been some contestants who have been flying in under the radar, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the power to be winners. Two contestants who delivered great performances last night but didn’t receive as much recognition as some of the other artists last night were Riley Thompson and Evelyn Cormier.

Evelyn Cormier was the second performer of the night and sometimes when an artist performs early on in the show, their performances are less remembered than others. Cormier, who has a unique and solid voice, chose to perform Jimmy Eat World’s “In the Middle”. Judge Katy Perry applauded Cormier’s song choice, calling it a “crowd-pleaser”. It was definitely a fun way to go, though it didn’t necessarily give her many big powerhouse moments to show off her skills.

Prior to her performance, in her video package, Cormier talked about how she was previously a part of the reality show 90 Day Fiance but she said that she’d much rather be recognized for her singing abilities. Cormier’s husband cheered her on from the crowd and the judges expressed their enjoyment over her set.

Ahead of tonight’s results show, Cormier posted a message to her fans on her Instagram, writing, “I want to thank you all for your outpouring of love and support!! It has been overwhelming! Don’t forget to tune in to @americanidol tonight to find out the results. I am okay with whatever happens—I will either move on in the competition or go home to continue my musical journey there—music is my life and it always will be!! God bless you all!!”

The young cheerleader, Riley Thompson, was the fifth performer of the night and she chose to recognize her little sister, who she says is her biggest fan. At the end of her performance, Thompson even brought her little sis on stage. For her set, Thompson performed the country song “Suds in the Bucket”, which was a fun little diddy. She executed the song well, but, like Cormier’s song choice, it didn’t have many huge moments to show off her vocals. Even so, judge Luke Bryan complimented Thompson’s song choice. It was a sweet performance and Lionel Richie said that Thompson is “crushing it”.

After Thompson’s performance, she posted this message to her followers on her Instagram account, “BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE. I’m still wondering if this is a dream. I come from a pretty small town with a great big heart. Thank you for supporting me from day 1. And to all my new friends and followers … hands down, THE BEST! Y’all make me feel like a ROCKSTAR, and tonight you guys made one of the most important people in my life feel like a rockstar too … I AM BLESSED.”

But, the competition is fierce, from contestants who are seasoned performers to those who know how to kill it in the entertainment category, as well as in vocals. There are some with strong, powerhouse voices to compete with this season.