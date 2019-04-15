Yes, Rob McElhenney Was on the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere

Fans have long speculated that they have seen Rob McElhenney on Game of Thrones. Tonight those rumors finally came true. McElhenney made an appearance on the Season 8 premiere at long last.

McElhenney confirmed his cameo on Instagram with a note that read “Don’t blink.” He also listed his location as the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Here’s the full Instagram post with comments below.

For a long time, fans thought that he and Charlie Day had a cameo in a Game of Thrones episode from an earlier season, standing behind Grey Worm. But alas, it wasn’t them. Day told the Huffington Post at the time: “I love that people think that that was us. I’ve probably been trying to keep that mystery alive, but I feel like that takes away from the fine performances given by whoever those two people were in the masks, so I do not want to take credit for their work. That was, in fact, not us. I’m gonna be hard-pressed to stand in a hot mask and tight leather all day.”

But now the rumor is true, at least for McElhenney, the popular star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Fans were quick to spot him.

And they were excited to see him.

He played one of the people on the boat in Yara’s scene. We won’t share more than that so you don’t have any major spoilers. But if you missed him, now you now where to look.